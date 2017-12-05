A Hearty Holiday: America’s Dog & Burger Offers Seasonal Pot Roast Sandwich To Honor Veterans

Chicago Eatery Donates Sandwich Proceeds to Benefit Honor Flight Chicago

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) This December, America’s Dog & Burger (AD&B) is bringing one of its classic menu items back home for the holidays – warming the bellies of Chicagoans and the hearts of local veterans.

From December 1 to 31, the all-American eatery, traditionally celebrated for its city-inspired hot dogs and gourmet burgers, is offering guests its seasonal Pot Roast Sandwich and donating 25 percent from each meal’s proceeds to benefit Honor Flight Chicago.

Capturing the true spirit of the holidays and giving back to others, the restaurant’s fundraising initiative is in support of Honor Flight Chicago’s mission to recognize America’s most senior war veterans by providing them with a one-of-a-kind journey to Washington, D.C. The money raised will help provide senior war veterans with an all-expense-paid trip to reflect on their bravery and to visit the memorials built in their honor.

“When my father Gus returned home from the Korean War, he went straight to work in the restaurant business and, like countless other veterans, didn’t have time to truly reflect on his service,” said Manolis Alpogianis, co-founder and owner of America’s Dog & Burger. “But without our veterans’ unwavering sacrifices, our country wouldn’t be where it is today. Every veteran deserves to be recognized for their heroism and we’re committed to highlighting and supporting Chicago’s veteran community any way we can.”

Putting a twist on a wintertime favorite and capturing the nostalgia of a hearty, home-cooked meal, AD&B’s Pot Roast Sandwich is made with shredded pot roast, roasted onions, melted Swiss cheese and horseradish mayonnaise on grilled sourdough bread. The sandwich is served hot with a side of hand-cut fries or tater tots – rounding out a classic American meal.

“‘Thank you’ is one of the most powerful phrases in the English language,” said Mary Pettinato, CEO and co-founder of Honor Flight Chicago. “And yet, many of our senior war heroes, especially Korean War veterans like Gus Alpogianis, have waited decades to hear the expression of gratitude they so richly deserve. When companies like America’s Dog & Burger acknowledge the contributions of senior war veterans, these heroes realize their service and sacrifice have not gone unrecognized.”

Guests can indulge in the Pot Roast Sandwich and show their support for Chicago’s veteran community and Honor Flight Chicago by visiting an AD&B or America’s Dog operating location, including the spots at O’Hare International Airport and in Chicago’s Loop on East Randolph Street.

For more information on America’s Dog & Burger and a list of locations, visit www.adbfresh.com. For more information about Honor Flight Chicago and its mission, visit www.honorflightchicago.org.

About America’s Dog & Burger

Entrepreneurial brothers Manolis and George Alpogianis co-founded AD&B after a cross-country road trip through the United States. This now famous journey inspired the two to open a restaurant that offered the most compelling hot dog and burger tastes of the nation in one dynamic environment. The brand uniquely positions itself in the dog and burger scene by offering guests a variety of fresh, gourmet burgers, city-themed hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, Italian beef, salads and more. After more than 20 years of proven success, the family-run business is in strategic growth mode, awarding franchise opportunities to passionate individuals and teams attracted to the brand’s distinguishable niche.

To learn more about America’s Dog & Burgers and its franchise opportunities, visit www.adbfranchise.com. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.adbfresh.com.

About Honor Flight Chicago

Honor Flight Chicago is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing the service and sacrifice of America’s senior war veterans by providing an all-expense-paid trip for these heroes to visit the Washington, D.C., memorials built in their honor. Founded in 2008, Honor Flight Chicago is the largest hub in the Honor Flight Network, and has to-date flown 82 flights, honoring almost 7,500 WWII and Korean War veterans.

