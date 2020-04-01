Heart-shaped ricotta pancakes the kids can make for mom on Mother's Day

Gather 'round, kids. We're going to give mom a breakfast in bed on Mother's Day that's worth waking up to enjoy. And when she's finished eating, she won't be dismayed by a kitchen piled high with dirty pots and pans.

Here's the menu:

Heart-shaped ricotta pancakes with fresh strawberry syrup

Scrambled eggs

Bacon curls

Orange juice

Coffee or tea

Kids age 8 and up who have a little kitchen experience can prepare this menu with a bit of help from another grown-up or an older sibling. While the food is important, the setting may matter even more so: Making the tray pretty is a big part of the celebration. This is the time for a few flowers in a small, stable vase, and a delicate cloth napkin folded just so to hold the silverware. And don't forget the homemade card!

Making the bacon curls is simplicity itself: Cut a strip of bacon crosswise into three pieces, roll each piece loosely, then put them on a skewer with room between each piece. Place the skewer on an oven-safe pan and broil the bacon for 4 to 6 minutes, turning the skewer every couple of minutes so the curls brown evenly. (Take care that the skewers or bacon don't burn.) Remove them from the oven and turn the oven down to warm. Let the bacon curls cool for about 5 minutes, then remove the skewer and put them on paper towels to drain while you make the pancakes and scramble the eggs.

The ricotta pancakes are a nice change-up from traditional flapjacks. Ethereal and delicate, they are less stodgy than their more familiar counterparts. Replace the ricotta with cream cheese for a slightly different - but equally satisfying - hotcake.

The ruby-bright strawberry syrup's flavor speaks of the season, and its color speaks of the heart on this sentimental day. Use smaller rather than larger strawberries if you can, because the giant strawberries coming in from out of state frequently are all flash, no flavor.

The last - and perhaps most difficult - piece in the plan is getting the tray safely to mom with no spills along the way. Perhaps a parade, with the eldest in the family carrying the laden tray while smaller people carry cards and other items, would be prudent.

HEART-SHAPED RICOTTA PANCAKES WITH FRESH STRAWBERRY SYRUP

Prep: 45 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Makes: 6 to 8 medium pancakes

I like self-rising flour for these cloudlike, dreamy pancakes because it's milled from "soft," or low-protein wheat, which makes a very tender pancake. If you don't keep it on hand, make your own by whisking together 1 cup flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt. (This makes 1 cup; just use all-purpose flour for the remaining 2 tablespoons.) Craft stores sell empty food-safe plastic squeeze bottles for drawing the batter heart outline, but I've also given directions on how to shape the hearts using a spoon. These pancakes are also very good when made with cream cheese instead of ricotta.

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons self-rising flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

3 tablespoons butter, melted, cooled

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Strawberry syrup:

2 cups fresh strawberries, washed, hulled, quartered

1 cup each: sugar, water

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Chopped pecans for garnish

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the self-rising flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine water, ricotta, melted butter, egg and vanilla. Mix until no large lumps of ricotta remain. Stir in the lemon juice.

3. Using a rubber spatula, fold the flour mixture into the ricotta mixture. Mix until no large lumps of flour remain. Let the batter rest, 15 minutes. The resting time is important; it gives the leaveners a chance to get to work.

4. While the batter rests, make the strawberry syrup: Combine strawberries, sugar, water and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; cook, stirring, 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until strawberries are mushy. Strain syrup into a measuring cup, leaving solids behind; set aside to cool.

5. Heat the oven to its lowest setting. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat until a droplet of water dances across the surface. If you'd like to use a squeeze bottle to draw heart-shaped outlines before filling in with batter, transfer about 1/3 cup batter to the squeeze bottle and add 1 teaspoon water. Cover the bottle and shake to blend. (Adding a little water makes the batter easier to squeeze out consistently.)

6. Draw an outline with the squeeze bottle and let it cook for about 15 seconds before filling the center with additional batter. Cook until the top of the pancake looks dry and is well-dotted with holes; turn and cook, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and keep warm in the oven while you cook remaining pancakes.

7. Alternatively, shape the pancakes into hearts using the back of a spoon. Place 1/4 cup batter in the skillet, and then quickly use a spoon to push the batter up into the heart shape at the top and down at the bottom. Cook until the top of the pancake looks dry and is well-dotted with holes; turn and cook, 1 to 2 minutes.

8. To serve, layer 3 or 4 pancakes on the plate. Spoon a little strawberry syrup over the pancakes and strew chopped pecans over the top. Serve with additional strawberry syrup.

Nutrition information per pancake (for 8 pancakes): 177 calories, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 43 mg cholesterol, 24 g carbohydrates, 10 g sugar, 4 g protein, 330 mg sodium, 1 g fiber

