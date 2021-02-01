Heart Shaped Pizzas Are on the Menu All Month Long at Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Invites Fans to Experience Love at First Bite this February

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Love is in the air and it smells like pizza! Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas, fresh cut toppings from edge-to-edge and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is excited to announce the return of its popular heart shaped pizza available throughout February. Perfect for enjoying with family, friends and that special someone, the large 14-inch heart shaped pizza is a creative and delicious way to show you care.

Available at the same cost as a standard large, one-topping pizza, every Mountain Mike’s photo-worthy heart shaped pizza will be handmade to order and baked with love to be enjoyed via carryout, in-house contactless delivery, and dine-in or on a Mountain Mike’s patio, where permitted. The recommended topping for the heart shaped pizza is Mountain Mike’s legendary zesty mini pepperonis, but guests may opt for a different topping of their choice.

“We knew we had to bring back our heart shaped pizza when Valentine’s Day 2020 was our third busiest day of the year. Our fans had a lot of fun last February sharing the love with our heart shaped pizzas, and with things looking so different this year, we’re really hoping these pizzas can bring some extra joy to our guests,” said Jim Metevier, President & Chief Operating Officer for Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a Mountain Mike’s heart shaped pizza, so let’s keep the love fest going all month long!”

Known for its legendary pizza, family-friendly atmosphere and a commitment to the communities it serves, the signature Mountain Mike’s experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” is available to pizza lovers at it’s more than 230 locations across the West Coast. Mountain Mike’s offers mouth-watering pizzas, including the fan favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge-to-edge with crispy, curly mini pepperonis, all made with high-quality ingredients like real whole milk mozzarella cheese and served on dough that’s fresh-made in-house daily. To ensure diners feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza always adheres to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, and the use of tamper-proof seals. Whether carryout or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value.

The heart shaped pizza is available at Mountain Mike’s more than 230 locations for the entire month of February. Online ordering is limited to one topping only and automatically comes with the brand’s legendary crispy, curly pepperoni. The 14-inch heart shaped pizza is available at the same cost as a standard large, one-topping pizza; additional toppings are extra. To view a full menu, to order online or find your nearest location, please visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” to its growing legion of fans in the Western U.S. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families and communities for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 230 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature in house and third party carry out and delivery platforms, and a welcoming yet modern family-friendly dine-in atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of classic and signature pizzas, oven-roasted bone-in and boneless wings with a range of signature sauces, salads, and dessert and cookie pizzas, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. No matter how you slice it, whether it be dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

