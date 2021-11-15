Healthy James Healthy Lifestyle Restaurant Concept Expands Into Indiana

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Company official Greg George announced the signing of a multi-unit deal for new Healthy James locations in both Indiana and Kentucky. Healthy James in Clarksville, Indiana opened the first week of November. Owner Kelly Walz and her husband Chuck are super excited about owning and operating multi Healthy James retail stores.

Healthy James offers:

chef made meals

smoothie bar

pressed juices

low calorie pizzas

sugar free desserts

smoothie bowls

delicious wraps

delivery service

and more…

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meals.

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit our website, http://www.healthyjames.com .

About Healthy James

Founded in Louisville, KY in 2017, Healthy James offers ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and mid-day snacking. They currently operate three locations and are rapidly expanding via franchising. They offer take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in services.

Contact:

Greg George

Healthy James

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Opportunity@HealthyJames.com

