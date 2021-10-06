Healthy James Expands to Wilmington, North Carolina

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Healthy James Meal Prep and wellness stores official Greg George announced the opening of yet another franchised location in the heart of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Healthy James offers:

chef made meals

smoothie bar

pressed juices

low calorie pizzas

sugar free desserts

smoothie bowls

delicious wraps

delivery service

and more…

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meals.

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit our website, http://www.healthyjames.com .

About Healthy James

Founded in Louisville, KY in 2017, Healthy James offers ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and mid-day snacking. They currently operate three locations and are rapidly expanding via franchising. They offer take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in services.

Contact:

Greg George

Healthy James

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Opportunity@HealthyJames.com

