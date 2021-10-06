  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Healthy James Expands to Wilmington, North Carolina

October 6, 2021
From www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

Louisville, KY  (RestaurantNews.comHealthy James Meal Prep and wellness stores official Greg George announced the opening of yet another franchised location in the heart of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Healthy James offers:

  • chef made meals
  • smoothie bar
  • pressed juices
  • low calorie pizzas
  • sugar free desserts
  • smoothie bowls
  • delicious wraps
  • delivery service
  • and more…

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meals.

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit our website, http://www.healthyjames.com.

About Healthy James

Founded in Louisville, KY in 2017, Healthy James offers ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and mid-day snacking. They currently operate three locations and are rapidly expanding via franchising. They offer take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in services.

Contact:
Greg George
Healthy James
U.S. & International Franchise Developer
910-228-1995
Opportunity@HealthyJames.com

The post Healthy James Expands to Wilmington, North Carolina first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.