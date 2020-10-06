Healthy James Expands into Knoxville with Multi-Unit Expansion

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rick and Kathy Pittenger of Modern Meals, LLC has signed a multi-unit expansion deal to bring franchise Healthy James to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Healthy James offers ‘heat and eat’ meal options, supplements, smoothies and fresh juices for people on the go looking for a balance in the food they enjoy. Healthy James’ founders, Jamie and Kevin Stitch experienced the rise in popularity of meal prep but knew the aggravation people had when it came to the time, cost and effort of cooking ahead. They decided to create a business that helped people and provided a place where customers could eat exactly what they want, when they want.

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meal solutions. The company also boasts a line of premium supplements, fresh-made smoothies and juices.

25-year automotive veteran Rick Pittenger and his wife, Kathy will head up the primary Knoxville location and the market expansion. “Healthy James gives us an opportunity to grow in multiple markets,” says Pittenger. “My wife and I are committed to a healthy lifestyle so partnering with Healthy James was a natural fit. We know the people of Tennessee will love this.”

The Pittengers will first start by developing a hub location. Founder Jamie Stitch states, “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Rick and Kathy. We know the community wants a fresh market option with healthy meal options and have plans to quickly develop three additional satellite locations.”

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and COVID-friendly dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit our website, healthyjames.com .

