Healthy James Enters Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina and Tennessee

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The new agreements were announced by seasoned franchise developer and partner Greg George whom is also based in the North Carolina market where four new Healthy James stores will be opening. The company is now expanding in Tennessee, Arkansas and Indiana.

Healthy James offers ‘heat and eat’ meal options, supplements, smoothies and fresh juices for people on the go looking for a balance in the food they enjoy. Healthy James founders, Jamie and Kevin Stich experienced the rise in popularity of meal prep but knew the aggravation people had when it came to the time, cost and effort of cooking ahead. They decided to create a business that helped people and provided a place where customers could eat exactly what they want, when they want.

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meal solutions. The company also boasts a line of premium supplements, fresh-made smoothies and juices.

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and COVID-friendly dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit our website, healthyjames.com .

About Healthy James

Founded in Louisville, KY in 2017, Healthy James offers ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and mid-day snacking. They currently operate three locations and are rapidly expanding via franchising. They offer take-out, delivery, catering and dine-in. For more information, visit their website healthyjames.com .

Contact:

Greg George

Healthy James

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Opportunity@HealthyJames.com

The post Healthy James Enters Arkansas, Indiana, North Carolina and Tennessee first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.