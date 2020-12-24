Healthy James Continues Rapid Expansion With Multi Unit Agreement Deal in North Carolina

Wilmington, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Batti Cinque LLC has signed a multi-unit expansion deal to bring franchise Healthy James to Wilmington, NC and surrounding areas. The new agreement was announced by seasoned franchise developer and partner Greg George whom is also based in the Wilmington market.

Healthy James offers ‘heat and eat’ meal options, supplements, smoothies and fresh juices for people on the go looking for a balance in the food they enjoy. Healthy James founders, Jamie and Kevin Stich experienced the rise in popularity of meal prep but knew the aggravation people had when it came to the time, cost and effort of cooking ahead. They decided to create a business that helped people and provided a place where customers could eat exactly what they want, when they want.

Serving a wide health-conscious customer base, they offer a variety of meal options including, paleo, keto, vegetarian and vegan. Since launching in 2017, Healthy James has been gaining in popularly amongst people seeking a healthier lifestyle and busy parents looking for quick and nutritious meal solutions. The company also boasts a line of premium supplements, fresh-made smoothies and juices.

The Batti Cinque LLC group led by Travis Hunter will first start by developing a hub location in the heart of Wilmington Founder Jamie Stitch states, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Batti Cinque LLC . We know the Wilmington community wants a fresh option with healthy meal options and have plans to quickly develop three additional satellite locations.”

Healthy James is actively recruiting multi-unit operators, individual store owners and area representatives. The franchise offers multiple revenue streams for partners including take-out, delivery, catering and COVID-friendly dine-in options.

For more information on new locations, visit their website, healthyjames.com .

Contact:

Greg George

Healthy James

U.S. & International Franchise Developer

910-228-1995

Opportunity@HealthyJames.com

