Healthy Hawaiian Eatery Fork & Salad is Now Franchising with Fransmart

Maui-based Fork & Salad, a healthy Hawaiian eatery founded by chef-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin in 2016, has partnered with Fransmart to expand the fresh concept and spirit of Aloha to the mainland and beyond.

The Healthy Maui Fast Casual Sets Sights On Expanding The Concept Across The U.S.

Maui, HI (RestaurantNews.com) Fork & Salad, a health-forward eatery based in Maui, has partnered with Fransmart to bring the fresh flavors of the Hawaiian islands nationwide. Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development known for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill into powerhouse chains.

“Our vision has always been to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine,” said Travis Morrin, co-owner of Fork & Salad. “We want to bring healthy, convenient, affordable food to everyone, while introducing them to the unique flavors and lifestyle of the Hawaiian islands. With the strength of Fransmart behind us, we’re confident you’ll see Fork & Salad in airports, malls, and communities all over the globe!”

Fork & Salad was founded in 2016 by Jaron Blosser, Travis Morrin, and Cody Christopher with the mission to highlight the fresh flavors of Maui and bring healthy dishes to visitors and residents alike. The menu boasts 50+ local ingredients, a variety of gluten-free selections, signature salads and sandwiches, build-your-own options and healthy beverages like housemade teas and organic kombucha.

The concept’s flagship store is located in Kihei, Maui and has plans to open another location in the Pu’unene Shopping Center in Kahului, Maui in the first half of 2018. The upcoming state-of-the-art, custom-designed space will provide indoor seating for more than 30 guests, with dine-in, take-out and pick-up options available. The Fork & Salad owners are currently reviewing real estate options in Orange County, CA for a corporate store, which will also serve as their mainland headquarters and franchisee training facility, to open later this year.

Fork & Salad is currently looking for passionate and experienced franchisees to expand the fresh concept and spirit of aloha across the country. Those interested in joining the Fork & Salad ‘ohana’ (“family” in Hawaiian) as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and simple floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Fork & Salad, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2018-02-20/39mv97.

“In the franchise world, the next big opportunity for a concept to grow larger than 1,000 locations is healthy fast-casual,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “We’d been looking for the right fit to move this forward, and ironically drove past Fork & Salad the day they opened on Maui almost two years ago on a visit. It was love at first sight! This concept is a perfect fit in the healthy fast-casual space: a broadly appealing menu of craveable food, lightning-fast speed, a simple operating model with a genuine Hawaiian soul. Customers vote with their wallets, numbers here are strong, and there is nothing like Fork & Salad!”

The Fork & Salad menu boasts 50+ local ingredients, a variety of gluten-free selections, signature salads and sandwiches, build-your-own options and healthy beverages like housemade teas and organic kombucha.

About Fork & Salad

Founded by chef-owners Jaron Blosser, Cody Christopher and Travis Morrin in 2016, Fork & Salad is a chef-inspired salad company with a mission to redefine the possibilities of farm-to-table cuisine as healthy, quick, convenient and affordable, so it can be enjoyed every day by everyone. The Fork & Salad vision to expand the farm-to-table movement to all parts of Hawai’i and beyond includes supporting local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen to boost the local economy, while also making their healthy and sustainable cuisine accessible to all consumers.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com