Healthy eatery Vitality Bowls opening near Windermere

Another healthy eating restaurant concept, Vitality Bowls, is coming to Central Florida and opening its first location near Windermere.

The restaurant is slated to open May 17, selling items like made-to-order acai bowls, smoothies, paninis and salads

The Windermere location is opening May 27 at 8014 Conroy Windermere Road in the Grand Oaks Village shopping center. That’s the same shopping center that houses The Fresh Market and Peach Valley Cafe.

The San Ramon, Calif.-based Vitality Bowls started in 2011 and now has 70 locations in the United States open or in development, the company said. It also has locations in Jacksonville Beach, Sarasota and Miami.

Jackie and Harold Gattereau will be running the local franchise and also have plans to open a second location in Orlando by early 2019, according to a statement from the company.

Vitality Bowls joins a growing number of healthy eating chains in Central Florida such as Fresh Kitchen and Create Your Nature.

