Healthy Dining Announces New Vice President of Technology

Tech expert leads company’s “personalized eating” innovation

Michael Ki

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) California-based Healthy Dining is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Ki as its Vice President of Technology. Michael will be leading the development of Healthy Dining’s digital and mobile technology, which fills market gaps in the consumer eating and restaurant menu management/ordering landscape. He will also be building, leading, and supporting Healthy Dining’s technology team as the company grows its digital footprint to world-class status.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join our team at this exciting time as we continue our development of cutting-edge software solutions to both accelerate and power a personalized eating movement,” said Frank Mueller, Chief Innovation Officer of Healthy Dining. “Michael’s expertise and 25+ years of impressive accomplishments will be instrumental to our company’s growth and expansion, ultimately empowering millions of people to eat healthier and live higher quality lives.”

Michael worked for nearly 20 years previously as the director of technology for the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), as well as a software and systems engineer with two startups. His expertise spans a wide range of management, technical and consultative services related to application development, acquisition, use, and maintenance of computer and network software and hardware.

Embracing the opportunity to join Healthy Dining, Michael explains, “I share in the company’s vision and mission to improve the health of our nation as well as my own. My wife and I just had our second baby, and I can’t think of a better mission to lead than one that will make the world a healthier place for our future generations.

Healthy Dining is the most experienced restaurant nutrition services provider in the world, supporting restaurants of all types and sizes. Services include nutrient analysis, allergen and gluten identification, and validation of attributes such as “organic,” “clean,” “vegan,” and other terms. Healthy Dining has conducted numerous research projects supported by the National Institutes of Health in the area of restaurant nutrition. The company’s signature site, HealthyDiningFinder.com, is the only search engine of its kind helping Americans easily find better-for-you menu choices at thousands of participating restaurants coast to coast. Healthy Dining recently launched MyMenu,® a “virtual menu concierge” that gives guests unprecedented personalization functionality to find menu items based on personal health needs and lifestyle preferences. This groundbreaking technology – accessed on the restaurant websites, mobile apps, and/or tablets and kiosks within the restaurant – is poised to revolutionize how guests choose restaurants and find menu items aligned with personal goals and preferences. The MyMenu platform, now launched with more than 1,000 restaurant locations, will soon be available at an enterprise level for universities, health and wellness organizations, weight and diabetes management, wearables and other wellness-focused industries.

