Healthy Deals Are on the Menu at WaBa Grill

City of Industry, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) WaBa Grill , one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is happy to announce that due to popular demand, its Value-Bowl Combos, Loaded Miso Soup, and “Make it a Feast” options have been added to the menu permanently. Designed with budgets in mind, the brand’s customizable Value-Bowl Combos include a Mini Bowl topped with chicken, sweet & spicy chicken or tofu, one Value Side and a 12 oz. drink for only $7.99*. Value Side options are a fresh salad, steamed veggies, pork veggie dumplings (five pieces) or the brand’s Loaded Miso Soup, made with WaBa Grill’s delicious miso soup base, topped with rice and a choice of chicken or tofu. Guests picking up food for the whole family can now choose to upgrade their Family Meals into a feast with 10 dumplings and four bottled Pepsi® beverages for only $5!

“With the holidays approaching, we know that having affordable, healthy dining options is a priority for families, which is why we’ve permanently expanded our Healthy Value Menu with a variety of budget-friendly choices, like our Value-Bowl Combos and ‘Make it a Feast’ family meal add-on,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “And as the weather cools, our Loaded Miso Soup topped with grilled chicken or tofu is a fan favorite side to accompany our rice bowls, plates, and freshly made salads.”

For nearly 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on an open-fire grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated in-house ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. Along with takeout, curbside pickup and ordering via the WaBa Rewards App or company website, guests may place orders through any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners: DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. For a limited time, WaBa Grill is offering free delivery for orders placed via the WaBa Rewards App or the company website .

Finnegan added, “Moving into the very busy and typically costly holiday season, we’re hoping to provide some balance for our guests in terms of convenience, affordability and health. We urge our fans to take advantage of our value-packed menu and free delivery through the WaBa Rewards App to help ease some of the stress the holidays can bring.”

*Modifications or additions may result in an additional charge. To view WaBa Grill’s menu and to find your nearest location, visit www.WaBaGrill.com .

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No microwaves, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .

