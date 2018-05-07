Health-conscious Mexican food in Portage Park, plus other openings

When Marci Berner had to get her gall bladder removed because of high cholesterol, she realized she needed to make a change in the way she approached her diet. From then on, she became extremely health conscious while still enjoying the Mexican food she grew up eating. She’s channeled her personal habits into her new restaurant, Tata’s Tacos, where she’s serving healthy versions of Mexican favorites.

“Everything in my whole life has kind of led me to this point,” Berner said. “I’m a foodie, and I’m always looking for great places. I’m Mexican, I love Mexican food, and I’m a great cook. Being really conscientious about my health has led me to this opportunity.”

Berner said she is realizing her mother’s dream of one day opening a restaurant. When Berner was growing up, her mother was a street vendor and a single mother from Mexico who raised Berner and her four siblings. At church, Berner’s mother ran the kitchen and could often be found making tortillas by hand. She’s 92 now and still tells Berner that she’s going to run the kitchen at Tata’s — Berner just has to come pick her up.

Alfredo Castro, co-owner and chef, has created a menu that leans organic. The restaurant serves fish tacos made with freshwater tilapia, purple cabbage and chipotle aioli, and a marinated skirt steak taco with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

In addition to tacos, there are tortas, salads and soups. For vegans, the restaurant cooks with Beyond Meat, and patrons have the option of switching out rice for quinoa.

And, of course, fresh blue-masa and regular-masa tortillas will be handmade daily.

“That is what makes us different,” Berner said. “There’s a big difference between store-bought and a fresh one.”

Tata’s Tacos emphasizes sustainability practices in the preparation of the food and in service. The restaurant sources from local growers, uses paper straws and stocks environmentally friendly soap in the restrooms.

The name of the restaurant is Spanish for a term of endearment used for someone who is older, typically a grandfather, and Berner said her mother inhabited the role of mother, father, and now grandmother and grandfather for her children.

She’s aware that in English, the term “tata” is slang for breasts, and she’s leaning into that alternative translation by donating to breast cancer charities and participating in walks for breast cancer, especially since her grandmother died of breast cancer. This also plays into Berner’s philosophy of supporting nonprofits and community groups.

“We’re really focusing on showing people that we are conscientious of what we eat and our environment,” Berner said.

Tata’s Tacos is now open in Portage Park.

4929 W. Irving Park Road, 773-685-6002, tatastacos.com

Other openings

BRONZEVILLE — A Slice of Bronzeville serves pizza, wings, Italian beef, shrimp salad and fries across the boulevard from Peach’s and the Harold Washington Cultural Center. 4655 S. King Drive, 872-244-7663, sliceofbronzeville.com

LOOP — Dos Toros is opening its second restaurant in Chicago, serving burritos, plates, salads, quesadillas and tacos. On Monday, the new location will have $1 entrees, and every meal served with a social media post will result in a donated meal to Greater Chicago Food Depository. 300 S. Wacker Drive, 312-781-5900, dostoros.com

WEST LOOP GATE — Fried chicken lovers, you have another place to add your list. Charleston’s Boxcar Betty is coming to Chicago, with fried chicken sandwiches, sides and sweets. The signature Boxcar sandwich has a brined and fried chicken breast with pimento cheese, peach coleslaw, pickles and spicy mayo. Pair that with fried pickled green tomatoes, fried pickles and sweet potato fries.

DEERFIELD — City Barbeque is opening its third Chicago location, bringing barbecue, brisket, ribs, homemade sides and desserts. 365 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, citybbq.com

RIVER NORTH — Bill’s Bar & Burger has opened, serving local and craft beer and burgers like the Windy City Burger, with provolone, cheese, Italian beef and giardiniera. The New York-based chain will also have milkshakes like the Campfire, made with toasted marshmallow and vanilla ice cream. 30 E. Hubbard St., 312-595-0446, billsbarandburger.com

CLOSINGS

WEST LOOP — The Beer Bistro is closing, according to a Facebook post. The last day of service is Saturday. 1061 W. Madison St.

LINCOLN SQUARE — Opart Thai has closed, according to a Facebook post, which said the owners wanted to focus on the South Loop and West Town locations. 4658 N. Western Ave.

LIBERTYVILLE — Cafe Pyrenees has closed, according to its website. The French restaurant has been in the community for 28 years. 1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., 847-362-2233

