Head to the Sens House Rooftop in Ottawa for the NHL Playoffs

Ottawa, Canada (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of the NHL Playoff’s, this week’s “Roll-A-Cover Uncovered” features Sens House Sports Bar & Grill in Ottawa, Canada. Sens House is a locally owned partnership between Ottawa Venues and the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team.

Sens House has a 1,500 sq. ft rooftop room that transforms into a year-round rooftop patio, thanks to Roll-A-Cover! This rooftop features a 6-bay retractable skylight system. With just the push of a button, the roof opens or closes, protecting its guests from inclement weather. This is the “icing” on the cake for Sens House (pun intended).

This popular restaurant that Senators fans frequent is right in the heart of the ByWard Market. Not only can you watch the Ottawa Senators dominate on the ice here, but you can watch any sport either on their state-of-the-art, HD projector screen or on one of the many TVs. There is also live music on Saturday nights! You can watch any kind of entertainment here, while eating some fabulous bar food. If you are in Ottawa, stop by Sens House! Go Senators!

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, Intl. is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable glass enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacoverintl!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!