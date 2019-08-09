Head to Hooters for All You Can Eat Wings Every Day Through September 9

Available Only at Participating Locations Nationwide; Competitive Eating Legend Joey Chestnut Goes on the Road with Hooters for All You Can Eat Wings and Fan Meet-And-Greets

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters is switching things up by making its weekly All You Can Eat Wings for $15.99 offer into an EVERYDAY occasion, starting now through Monday, September 9! You have the chance to satisfy your cravings for any Hooters famous wings.

Hooters varieties of wings including, Smoked Wings, Original-Style Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Naked Wings and Boneless Wings can be tossed in your favorite of fifteen craveable sauces or one of five dry rubs, including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk and Garlic Habanero. Served up by the one-of-a-kind hospitality of the Hooters Girls.

In celebration of this extended offer, Pro-Eater Joey Chestnut will make special appearances at Hooters in six different cities to celebrate All You Can Eat with Hooters guests. Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with Joey, including getting signed autographs or taking pictures with him. He’s also going to show off his legendary eating skills by participating in the All You Can Eat offer, eating Hooters wings for one full hour during each of his restaurant visits.

Hooters also has unofficially dubbed Joey Chestnut as its All You Can Eat spokesperson, honoring him with an entire lifetime’s worth of Hooters wings. Joey will have access to unlimited wings until he retires or spontaneously combusts . . . whichever comes first!

Hooters locations and times where Joey Chestnut will make an appearance include:

Wednesday, August 14 (6:00 – 8:00pm): Hooters of Uptown Charlotte: 123 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

(6:00 – 8:00pm): Thursday, August 15 Hooters of Downtown Atlanta: (5:00 – 6:30pm): 209 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Wednesday, August 21 (6:00 – 8:00pm): Hooters of Harborplace: 301 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(6:00 – 8:00pm): Thursday, August 22 Hooters of International Drive: (7:00 – 9:00pm): 8801 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Thursday, August 29 (12:00 – 2:00pm): Hooters of Newport: 301 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071

(12:00 – 2:00pm): Sunday, September 8 (12:00 – 2:00pm): Hooters of North Arlington: 1511 North Collins, Arlington, TX 76011

The extended All You Can Eat offer is dine-in only at participating Hooters locations across the U.S.

For more information and to find your nearest Hooters location visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters and instagram.com/hooters

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 430 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 27 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”