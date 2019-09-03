Head to Gloria Jean’s Coffees for the Royal Treatment This Fall

Specialty Coffee Innovator Continues 40th Anniversary Celebration with New Seasonal Beverages

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts, continues its 40th anniversary celebration with an exciting new fall menu lineup! Available for a limited time, the seasonal menu is jam-packed with festive fall flavors including the new Madagascar Vanilla Hazelnut, a Toasted Almond Crème “Gold Brew” and, of course, Pumpkin Spice. The new Gold Brew poured over ice is particularly Insta-worthy featuring an edible luster dust that produces a beautiful gold shimmer that’s worthy of royalty. Additionally, guests who love to brew Gloria Jean’s high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own homes may purchase Pumpkin Spice and Toasted Almond Crème Whole Beans, as well as this season’s “Gloria’s Vault” selection, Caramel Pecan Roll Whole Beans, available in stores and online.

“For 40 years, we’ve been delivering unique coffee creations made with our flavored whole beans; there is no limit to our creativity and it’s our job to dream up new flavor combinations that our guests can really get excited about,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US. “Along with keeping things fresh and fun, like with our new Toasted Almond Crème Gold Brew, we’re always listening to our fans, ensuring that their favorite Gloria Jean’s flavors throughout the past four decades get the attention they deserve!”

Guests may enjoy Gloria Jean’s Coffees following fall offerings through November 3, 2019:

Coffee Beverages: NEW! Toasted Almond Crème Gold Brew – a refreshing cold brew made using Gloria Jean’s flavorful Toasted Almond Crème whole beans, which is then given the royal treatment with edible gold luster dust, and finished over ice NEW! Madagascar Vanilla Hazelnut Latte – a warm fall treat crafted with Gloria Jean’s delicious espresso blend combined with silky milk, and finished with the warm fall flavors of Madagascar vanilla and hazelnut NEW! Madagascar Vanilla Hazelnut Chiller – a creamy, blended beverage of Gloria Jean’s signature cappuccino featuring aromatic flavors of Madagascar vanilla and hazelnut Pumpkin Spice Chiller – an icy blended treat made with Gloria Jean’s craveable pumpkin spice toddy, featuring notes of white chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and ground cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Latte – a fall classic, this fan-favorite is crafted with Gloria Jean’s classic pumpkin spice toddy and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and ground cinnamon

Whole Beans: Pumpkin Spice – Gloria Jean’s signature fall flavored whole bean features a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg Toasted Almond Crème – Gloria Jean’s signature, smooth blend of freshly toasted almonds, includes real almond slivers! Caramel Pecan Roll (Gloria’s Vault) – a sweet and nostalgic reminder of a favorite seasonal dessert features a blend of rich caramel and nutty pecans



Ferreira continued, “the fall season is an exciting time for coffee; in most parts of the U.S., the temperatures are starting to cool down and coffee can be a real comfort. As the originator of flavored whole beans, we are proud to offer creative brews that our guests cannot find anywhere else and we’re confident they are going to love our delicious fall beverages!”

Additionally, on September 7, 17 and 27, the brand will be hosting Guest Appreciation Days in celebration of Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ 40th anniversary. Guests should visit any Gloria Jean’s Coffees location to receive a Scratch ‘N Win card (no purchase necessary) and scratch the gold circle to reveal a prize to redeem on their next visit. With the chance to win free 12 oz. drip coffees and other prizes, every single card is a winner!

Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a private test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two roasters.

Available through November 3, the new Toasted Almost Crème Gold Brew and this season’s flavorful Chillers, Latte and whole bean offerings will be featured alongside Gloria Jean’s full menu at the brand’s 60 U.S. locations. For the complete menu, which includes an assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, as well as locations and whole beans available for purchase, visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – US is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide franchise concept and in 2014, Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roaster, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, ranked a “Top 3” Coffee franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com