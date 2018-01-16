Head to Galen Glen Winery to try chilis in fifth annual cook-off

Six chefs will battle it out in a heated competition to win what’s becoming a January tradition.

Galen Glen Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, will host its 5th annual chili cook-off, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Snow date will be Jan. 27.

The cook-off began as a way for the winery to help customers beat the winter blues and to help raise money for West Penn Fire Company.

The chefs, both professionals and amateurs, will bring their best chili recipes to the winery. They have a few rules to follow:

* Chili must contain a Galen Glen wine made from the Chambourcin grape (Chambourcin or Cellar Red).

* Any traditional and non-traditional chili (vegan, vegetarian, turkey, wild game, etc.) is welcome.

Those over 21 years old who attend pay $8 and receive a six-ounce glass of select wines (Chambourcin, Cellar Red or Winter Mountain Red) and a sample of chili from each chef. They then vote on their favorite. One half of each admission fee goes to the West Penn Fire Company.

The winner will receive a bottle of Cellar Red wine, two Galen Glen tasting glasses, a $100 gift certificate and have his or her recipe featured as part of an autumn Lehigh Valley Wine Trail event — and of course take home bragging rights.

Second place winner will receive a $50 Galen Glen gift certificate and a bottle of Cellar Red wine. Third place winner will receive two Galen Glen tasting glasses and a $25 gift certificate. All other registered contestants will receive a $25 Galen Glen gift certificate.

Galen Glen Winery is at 255 Winter Mountain Drive, Andreas. Winter hours for the tasting room: noon-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Info: 570-386-3682, www.galenglen.com.

