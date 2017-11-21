Haywire Brings The True Taste Of Texas To Plano

Three-story restaurant hosts 10-day grand opening celebration beginning Nov. 29
Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pull on your boots and kick up your heels … Haywire is taking the Texas dining experience to a new level.
Front Burner Restaurants’ newest concept is making its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 5901 Winthrop Street in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.
Haywire offers the true Texas experience with an urban refresh. Similar to its sister restaurant, The Ranch at Las Colinas, Haywire features heritage recipes made modern with Texas-sourced ingredients for tastes both unexpected and comforting. It’s cuisine that’s hearty enough for the ranch hand yet perfectly refined for the businessman or woman.
Haywire’s atmosphere is inspired by the unique style of Marfa, Texas, and is spread out over three floors, each offering a distinct experience. Kick back by the fireplace with a handcrafted cocktail in the first-floor whiskey lounge, enjoy a Wagyu Tomahawk ribeye with a bold red in the inviting second-floor dining room or unwind with friends and a cold local beer or Cadillac margarita under the big Texas sky on the rooftop patio.
Everything is bigger in Texas and Haywire is staying true to its roots with a 10-day-long grand-opening celebration. The festivities include:
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Haywire will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m., but don’t wait till then to experience this extraordinary addition to the DFW dining and entertainment scene.
For more information on Haywire, visit haywirerestaurant.com.
About Front Burner Restaurants, LP
Front Burner is a restaurant innovation lab and the force behind more than 100 restaurants and multiple thriving concepts, including Twin Peaks, Whiskey Cake, Mexican Sugar, Velvet Taco, Ida Claire, The Keeper, The Ranch at Las Colinas and cutting-edge wine-on-tap concept Sixty Vines. Front Burner’s mission is to open independent concepts with memorable names and to use fresh, local products to fill a gap in the market and break the traditional rules of dining. The company’s newest creation is the much-anticipated Legacy Hall, a 55,000-square-foot development complete with an on-site brewery, beer garden, 20+ artisan food stalls, a full-service restaurant and outdoor live entertainment venue.
Contact:
Ladd Biro
Champion Management
972-930-9933
lbiro@championmgt.com
www.championmgt.com
