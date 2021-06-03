Haywire Brings True Taste of the Lone Star State to Uptown

Ranch to table restaurant just made its Dallas debut on McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Put on your boots and kick up your heels because Haywire just made its highly anticipated Uptown debut!

Located at 1920 McKinney Ave., Ste. 100 , the new restaurant lives at the intersection of simple and sophisticated. It features an outdoor, climate-controlled patio with a fireplace and retractable roof for evenings under the Texas night sky. In addition, the patio includes an iconic Haywire Shasta, which can be used for private events and dinners or on a first come, first serve basis. Haywire Uptown also has a private dining room ideal for parties, events and tastings.

Similar to the original location in Plano’s Legacy West, Haywire Uptown features heritage recipes made modern with Texas-sourced ingredients for tastes both unexpected and comforting. The new restaurant offers a robust library of rare whiskeys, local beer, handcrafted cocktails and a wine cellar with some of the most exclusive bottles in DFW. The perfect pair to a bold red, guests will be able to enjoy everything from a Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye to Mesquite Grilled Double Cut Pork Chop.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our Dallas debut and can’t wait to serve our delicious ranch to table cuisine to the Uptown community,” said Managing Partner Christine Agee. “As an Uptown resident myself, I’m inspired by the local restaurant scene and all the neighborhood has to offer. But there’s nothing like Haywire in the Uptown area. Whether you’re wanting to kick back and enjoy a Cadillac Margarita with friends on the patio, host a one-of-a-kind event in the Shasta or enjoy a scratch-made meal paired with a glass of select wine or whiskey, Haywire really is perfect for any occasion. We’ve hired an incredible team that exudes southern hospitality and we can’t wait to have you in!”

Haywire Uptown serves dinner Monday through Thursday from 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m., Sunday from 5-9 p.m. and Happy Hour on weekdays from 4-6 p.m. Brunch and lunch hours will be announced later in the month. Follow Haywire on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all of the restaurant’s happenings. For more information, visit haywirerestaurant.com .

This grand opening marks the second concept that FB Society has brought to the Uptown neighborhood since Sixty Vines Dallas opened in Crescent Court in 2018. FB Society executives, Jack Gibbons and Randy Dewitt, have plans to continue to expand throughout Uptown in 2021 and beyond. For more information about FB Society, visit fb-society.com .

About Haywire

Founded in Plano, Texas in 2017, Haywire offers the true Texas experience with an urban refresh. Hearty enough for the ranch hand and perfectly refined for the business executive, Haywire takes the Texas dining experience to a new level. Developed by FB Society, Haywire has two locations in Plano and Uptown Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit haywirerestaurant.com and follow Haywire on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Haywire Brings True Taste of the Lone Star State to Uptown first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.