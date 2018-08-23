Hawaiian-style poke bowls coming soon to Bethlehem, Forks

A taste of Hawaii is taking over the Lehigh Valley.

Poke bowls, featuring fresh fish, fruit and other ingredients, are coming soon to an upcoming eatery in Forks Township and a year-old eatery in south Bethlehem.

In Forks, Hawaii Poke Bowl is expected to open Monday at 306 Town Center Blvd., in the Forks Towne Center, according to owner Li Zheng.

The 21-seat restaurant, occupying the former Taco Express space near Dollar General, will offer a wide variety poke bowls, featuring fresh fish and other proteins, your choice of rice, noodles or greens, various mix-ins and toppings.

Hawaii Poke Bowl, which also has a location on Staten Island, offers signature poke bowls ($8.75-$10.75) such as Citrus Fresh, Hawaiian Classic, Spicy Ahi and Tofu Poke, as well as a five-step, create-your-own-bowl option.

For the customizable route, you start by choosing your base (sushi rice, brown rice, zucchini noodle or spring mix), followed by your protein (salmon, ahi tuna, albacore tuna, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp, chicken, organic tofu, yellowtail or eel) and mix-ins (sweet onion, scallion, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet corn, hijiki seaweed and cucumber).

Lastly, you choose your flavor (creamy poke sauce, spicy poke sauce, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, lemon ponzu, sesame shoyu or wasabi aioli) and toppings (edamame, seaweed salad, cherry tomato, chopped mango, sweet ginger, masago, spicy crab salad, radish, wasabi, garlic crisps, sesame mix, wonton crisps and more).

The cost is $8.75 for one protein and $10.75 for two. Additional protein is available for $2.50 and a couple proteins (yellowtail and eel) are $1 extra.

Hawaii Poke Bowl will supplement other Forks Towne Center eateries, including Beijing Garden Chinese Restaurant, Just a Dream Frozen Yogurt, Salvatore’s Pizzeria, Picasso Pizza II and Wok ‘N’ Roll.

In south Bethlehem, Playa Bowls is expected to debut poke bowls in mid-September, according to a worker.

The 310 S. Third St. eatery is part of a chain of more than 50 shops offering fruit bowls with blends of acai, coconut, pitaya and kale, as well as chia pudding and oatmeal bowls.

According to the business’ online poke menu, six options($12.50 each) range from a classic shoyu ahi tuna bowl (soy-marinated wild ahi tuna, scallions, sesame, seaweed, cucumber, sweet onion, radish, carrots and avocado) to a bonzai blueberry bowl (salmon, yuzu dressing, edamame, blueberries, slivered almonds, alfalfa sprouts and chia).

Other bowls include salmon avocado, hamachi pineapple jalapeno, rock-n-roll shrimp and basic beet.

Extra protein is available for $2.50.

