Hawaiian-Inspired Shaka Bowl Partners with Oakscale to Drive Franchise Growth

Hawaiian fast-casual brand Shaka Bowl partners with Oakscale to bring its health-driven, Hawaiian-inspired menu nationwide through franchising.

Hoboken, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) New Jersey-based Shaka Bowl was founded by two sisters who wanted to bring a piece of their life in Hawaii to the mainland. Inspired by the flavors and culture of the islands, Kiersten and Krista Gormeley opened the first Shaka Bowl, a Hawaiian-inspired fast casual health eatery in Fall 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey, with a menu centered around acai, pitaya, poke bowls, and smoothies. The population of Hoboken embraced the Hawaiian way that the sisters had brought to them, and the sisters soon expanded their menu and opened a second Hoboken location less than a mile from their first to cater to the rising demand.

Shaka has since developed into a restaurant known for far more than acai bowls and smoothies. Their expanded menu includes an entire coffee bar, house-made baked goods, oatmeal, tacos (breakfast & lunch), and offers seasonal LTO’s. Every single key ingredient that goes into their offerings is prepared in-house daily from fresh and natural ingredients while also catering to every dietary need in the era of dietary needs. Their packaging and straws are also 100% sustainable, as the Hawaiian way extends beyond their customers, to planet earth as well.

To add to their impressive restaurants in Hoboken (a market that is only one square mile), Shaka Bowl is also home of Food Network Chopped champion, Kiersten Gormeley. As the Head Chef at Shaka Bowl, she arrived on set for the episode that aired in late May 2021, to discover her competitors were 3 men, all her senior, with extensive experience in the restaurant industry. Gormeley, who never attended culinary school, proceeded to show off her natural skills and take home the trophy.

With Kiersten at the helm of Shaka’s culinary efforts, Shaka Bowl is always keeping it’s menu as fresh as it’s food, with exciting limited time offers such as the fan favorite Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie in the winter or Coconut Mango Shrimp Tacos in the summer.

Culinary creativity such as this is why Shaka Bowl has been featured in Forbes, The Digest, and several other media outlets, in addition to catering for clients such as Bloomingdales, GOAT, Snapchat, Forbes, Shutterstock, and many more.

Sisters Kiersten and Krista have brought their brother Eric into the fold as the CEO of Shaka Bowl. Eric Gormeley brings a wealth of experience in construction and real estate development as the CEO of Deugen Development, also based out of Hoboken, New Jersey. With Kiersten leading the culinary efforts, Krista running marketing and operations, and Eric’s leadership and real estate development experience, Shaka Bowl is primed for national expansion, and is ready to help you #FindYourShaka in your local market.

Oakscale CEO, Joshua Kovacs, expects Shaka Bowl to be a winning franchise concept. He explains, “Shaka Bowl has built a fresh brand that has clearly resonated with the Hoboken community. They’ve found a winning formula of creating meals that are healthy for you, can cater to all dietary needs, and are packaged in an environmentally friendly way. Oakscale’s goal has always been to amplify brands that are progressive in practice, and in the restaurant industry Shaka Bowl is ahead of the curve with their emphasis on nutritional value and sustainability. These factors, combined with the strong performance of their restaurants in a small market like Hoboken, are incredibly encouraging – especially as we help Shaka Bowl expand to bigger markets that offer far more potential customers.“

Shaka Bowl is seeking passionate franchise owners that are ready to learn, work hard, and bring this positive Hawaiian inspired experience to their community . Experienced franchisees as well as first time franchise owners with management experience are invited to apply.

In partnership with Oakscale Franchise Development, Shaka is seeking experienced multi-unit franchise operators to develop franchise territories in top markets around the globe. For more information, please visit shakabowl.com .

Contact:

Joshua Kovacs

Oakscale

540-845-0751

joshua@oakscale.com

