Have a Waffle Lot of Fun With Yogurtland

Just in Time for National Ice Cream Month, Yogurtland is Expanding its Menu Offerings with Delicious New Waffle Cones

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Just when we thought that there wasn’t a way to improve upon the experience of the creamy, one-of-a-kind delicious flavors from Yogurtland, the company went and introduced waffle cones to the menu and our taste buds are blown away. Beginning July 1st, guests can fill, top, weigh and enjoy their favorite Yogurtland frozen yogurt or ice cream flavors in new crispy, delicious waffle cones.

More than just a topping, waffle cones will be available at all Yogurtland locations in time for National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate the holiday and the new waffle cone release, Yogurtland is having a buy one, get one free (BOGO) event on July 21st from 1-6 pm, local time.

Yogurtland is also releasing a brand new spoon and two limited time flavors, Dairy Free Key Lime Pie made with coconut milk, and Cookies & Crème Light Ice Cream made with OREO® wafers. Both flavors are the perfect summer treat when enjoyed with the new purple spoon that features the debut of the waffle cones and any of Yogurtland’s dozens of toppings including fresh cut fruit, premium candy, chocolate, cookies and popular cereals.

“Our guests love our flavorful selections and have been wanting an alternative to the traditional cup. We are excited to now offer waffle cones that are easy for guests to fill and enjoy a different Yogurtland customizable experience. We can’t wait to see the social posts of our fans’ creative cones,” said Jennifer Ehrencron, Yogurtland’s director of marketing.

Separating Yogurtland from competitors is the company’s team of flavorologists who continually create craveable flavors and the proprietary recipes for the brand’s more than 250 different and customized flavors. Each one is more tantalizing than the last, giving fans more reasons to love building their own frozen dessert experience. Whether traditional or exotic, each flavor uses real ingredients sourced from their original locations. By controlling the entire frozen yogurt making process with their own dairy, Yogurtland has raised the standards for flavors and quality to new heights and much to the delight of millions of fans.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

