Have Mercy! The Temperature Is Rising at Applebee’s with the Return of Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos

Five grilled entrée combos to choose from at an unbeatable price is lifting us higher

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Got a burning love for a great deal? Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar guests are in luck with the return of Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos nationwide, starting today at participating restaurants. This fan-favorite offers guests the choice of one of five grill combinations, each featuring a pair of entrees and an abundance of sides for the most extreme value. Starting at only $12.99,* this limited time offer will not set your wallet on fire, but like a flame, it will be gone before you know it.

With everything from Half Rack Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Texas BBQ & Grilled Chicken Breast with Fireball® Whisky-infused Sauce to Crispy Shrimp & Grilled Salmon with Honey BBQ Sauce, this menu is on fire. Plus, all Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos are served with steamed broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, signature coleslaw and crispy onions.

“Whoa! We are bringing back our guest-favorite Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos for the first time this year, which means more choice and more satisfied appetites,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s. “Two entrees, served hot from the grill, with a plateful of sides, pairs perfectly with our local craft brews or the Neighborhood Drink of the Month.”

Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos include these five delicious grill combinations:

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin & Half Rack Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Texas BBQ or Honey BBQ Sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast with Fireball® Whisky-infused Sauce & Half Rack Baby Back Ribs with Spicy Texas BBQ or Honey BBQ Sauce

Crispy Shrimp & Grilled Salmon with Honey BBQ Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Honey BBQ Sauce & Grilled Chicken Breast with Fireball® Whisky-infused Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Honey BBQ Sauce, Crispy Shrimp & 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Want to enjoy Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos in the comfort of your home? Order and pay online, pick up your food, and head home with Applebee’s To Go.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant. Price and participation may vary by location.

*Combos including ribs, sirloin or salmon may be priced higher. No substitutions. Price, selection and participation may vary. For a limited time.

FIREBALL is a trademark of Sazerac Company, Inc.

