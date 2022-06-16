Have a Magical Father’s Day with Happy Joe’s Endless Buffet

Iowa-based pizza chain to offer all-you-can-eat Father’s Day brunch buffet and give away FREE pizza for a year on June 19

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream wants to recognize all the incredible fathers and father figures out there by hosting a special Father’s Day celebration with an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and giveaway!

On Sunday, June 19, no group size is too big to stop by and dig into Happy Joe’s spread of delicious breakfast pizzas, taco pasta, salad, dessert and more during its all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet featuring a variety of menu offerings for every dad to enjoy. To celebrate the day, select Happy Joe’s locations will give away FREE pizza for a year*! To enter to win FREE Happy Joe’s pizza for a year, leave a comment on this Facebook post through June 19 about why your father deserves pizza for a year. One winner will be chosen at random and tagged in a congratulatory post on June 20.

“There isn’t a better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by giving your father an all-you-can-eat buffet of delicious Happy Joe’s pizza and more,” said Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Every father and father figure deserves a feast, and Happy Joe’s provides the perfect pizza and party paradise for the occasion. We can’t wait to celebrate all the dads out there and give away free pizza for a year!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials, breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, a luncheon pizza buffet and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.

To learn more about Happy Joes or to view the full menu, visit HappyJoes.com . For interest in Happy Joe’s franchising opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

*Users may only win one prize by random. Prizes are non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be exchanged for cash or other goods. Pizza for a year includes 12 certificates for one free pizza each month for an entire year. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. Facebook owes no responsibility to entrants or participant

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc., Happy Joe’s has been named a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, Franchise Times “Top 400” business, and Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand operates company and franchise locations throughout the Midwest with over 30 more restaurants in the development pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

