Have a Hoppy Holidays with Rock Bottom’s Wicked Elf Ale

Acclaimed gastro brewery to donate 25 cents to Toys for Tots for each pint of its holiday beer sold through Dec. 6

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s the most wonderful time for a wickedly delicious beer at Rock Bottom !

Now through Jan. 2, guests at the acclaimed Gastro-Brewery’s locations systemwide can toast to the season with Wicked Elf Ale — a golden-hued Belgian beer with festive notes of spice, stone fruit and the holiday spirit.

Of course, there’s no better way to celebrate the season of giving than by supporting worthy organizations. That’s why Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents to Toys for Tots for each pint of Wicked Elf Ale sold through Dec. 6!

“The Wicked Elf Ale is a perfect, festive beer to enjoy with loved ones during the holiday season,” said Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “Plus, every pint purchased through Dec. 6 will make spirits bright for a child in need. We look forward to having our guests come in and try this unique beer while giving back a great cause!”

What: Rock Bottom is offering its limited-time holiday brew — Wicked Elf Ale.

When: From Nov. 15 through Jan. 2.

Where: Rock Bottom locations systemwide. For the location nearest you, visit rockbottom.com/locations .

In addition to featuring Wicked Elf Ale, Rock Bottom is offering great gifts for the holidays! Rock Bottom’s Beer-to-Go — offered in a 32-ounce Twistee, 64-ounce Growler or 128-ounce Beer Barrel — is the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Plus, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, guests can buy a $50 gift card to receive a $10 bonus card redeemable from Nov. 2 through Feb. 12.

To view the full menu, visit rockbottom.com .

About Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom, founded in Denver over 20 years ago, is the perfect juxtaposition of a friendly neighborhood bar, a gourmet eatery and a craft brewery. As a Gastro-Brewery, Rock Bottom combines the best of all these worlds to create a culinary and bar experience like no other. Its 200+ unique, award-winning pints handcrafted from on-site Brewmasters combined with innovative, chef-crafted food and an atmosphere filled with laughter and good conversation makes Rock Bottom the place to be. With more than 200 beer medals awarded from prestigious events like World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival®, Rock Bottom is continually recognized for its innovation and leadership in the industry. Rock Bottom currently operates 19 locations in 11 states. For more information, visit rockbottom.com and follow Rock Bottom on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About SPB Hospitality

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post Have a Hoppy Holidays with Rock Bottom’s Wicked Elf Ale first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.