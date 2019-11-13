Have a Holly, Jolly and Oh-So-Wicked Christmas at Rock Bottom

Acclaimed restaurant and brewery to kick off Wicked Elf with tapping parties on Nov. 19

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Step aside, Bad Santa … the Wicked Elf is comin’ to town at Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery!

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Rock Bottom – the restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and handcrafted, tank to table beers – will get rowdy when it kicks off Wicked Elf with tapping parties at all of its locations.

For added seasonal shenanigans, guests can toast the season with Rock Bottom’s mischievous featured beer – Wicked Elf Ale – a unique Belgian Bier with festive notes of spice, stone fruit and the holiday spirit.

But it’s not all wicked at Rock Bottom … the acclaimed restaurant and brewery will donate 25 cents of every pint of Wicked Elf Ale to a local charity of the restaurant’s choice from Nov. 19 through Dec. 15.

To pair with Wicked Elf Ale, Rock Bottom created innovative chef-driven menu items and launched the first ever incorporation of Takis® chips in a restaurant menu. The new deliciously wicked items include:

Wicked Wings – Dry rubbed with chile de arbol and El Diablo spice.

Takis® Cheese Sticks – Crispy Takis® chip crusted Pepper Jack cheese sticks with cilantro lime ranch and charred tomato salsa.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich – Spicy marinated chicken, Kölsch beer batter, swiss cheese, honey Dijon coleslaw, lettuce, pickles and choice of side.

Takis® Cheese Stick Burger – Crispy Takis® chip crusted Pepper Jack cheese sticks, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chipotle mayo and choice of side.

Meat Lovers Pizza – Pepperoni, bacon, andouille, smoked chicken and ham.

Beef Stroganoff – Wicked Elf beer sauce, grain mustard, peppers seared sirloin topped with sour cream and shaved pickles.

6-ounce Sirloin with Fire Cracker Shrimp – 6-ounce sirloin topped with fire cracker shrimp and choice of two sides.

Apple Fritters – Housemade apple fitters, honey glaze, dusted with powdered sugar.

And how fun are the holidays really without a Christmas cocktail in hand? During Wicked Elf, guests can get warm and fuzzy with any of these seasonal sips:

Oh So Berry Spritz – Effen Black Cherry, Cointreau, Prosecco, lemonade, blackberries

– Effen Black Cherry, Cointreau, Prosecco, lemonade, blackberries The Buzz – Maker’s Mark, lemon juice, honey

– Maker’s Mark, lemon juice, honey Flora Paloma – Milagro, St. Germain Elderflower, grapefruit juice

“Wicked Elf is a festive way for us to get into the holiday spirit with a featured beer and menu,” said Director of Marketing Ashley Montgomery. “Christmas time is a season of giving, so while we’ll be having fun, we also look forward to giving back to the community. We’re proud to support our local communities through Wicked Elf.”

Wicked Elf will only be available through Jan. 19, so be sure to dash to Rock Bottom before it ends. Pricing varies by location. For the location nearest you, visit https://rockbottom.com/locations/.

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry. Amongst the CraftWorks family of brands, the company has won over 218 industry awards for its brewing. For more information, visit rockbottom.com.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com