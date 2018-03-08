Have a Hassle-Free Holiday, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Helps Out This Easter

Delicious Holiday Meals for Family and Friends

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Easter is quickly approaching, and busy families everywhere are looking for a stress-free way to celebrate. Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, recognizing the importance of family, friends and time for fellowship, reminds North Texans, that their kitchens will be open to help keep the holidays hassle free.

“This Easter, we want families to know that Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is here to help with the cooking – whether you’re looking to dine-in at one of our 19 North Texas locations or enjoy a complete homestyle meal at your own dining room table without the fuss and time-consuming preparation and post-meal clean-up,” says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Whether it’s a classic Easter ham: the sweet-and-savory signature meat, or a bar-b-que brisket favorite, paired with some of their signature sides, such as Potato Salad, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Fried Cabbage, Green Beans or Texas Style Cream Corn, Soulman’s has your holiday meal covered.

Popular full family meals can be combined and stacked for any size family gathering. Soulman’s offers the Chuck Wagon that feeds 2-3 people, the Super Chuck Wagon that feeds 4-6 as well as Bar-B-Que party packs for gatherings of ten or more people.

CHUCK WAGON (FEEDS 2-3) $23.99

One pound of meat

Two 16 oz. sides

Texas toast or buns

Bar-b-que sauce

SUPER CHUCK WAGON (FEEDS 4-6) $44.99

Two pounds of meat

Four 16 oz. sides

Texas toast or buns

Bar-b-que sauce

BBQ Party Pack (minimum of 10 people, starting at $10.99 per person) includes:

Choice of 2 Meats

Choice of 3 Veggies

Bar-B-Que sauce

Texas toast or buns Relish tray

Sweet or Unsweetened Tea

Meats options: Beef Brisket, Sausage, Hot Links, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Ham, Chicken, Ribs

Veggie options: Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Pinto Beans, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (at participating locations), Green Beans, Spicy Cream Corn, Mac n Cheese, Spicy Potatoes

As a family owned company for more than 40 years, Soulman’s knows that keeping meals easy and delicious affords more time to create long lasting memories and traditions. Randle concluded, “This holiday, we are reminded of the foundation and standards that Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is firmly rooted in: Great BBQ, Great Service and Great God.”

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 40 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please barbecue lovers…Texans! Their selections of meats are cooked “low and slow” over hickory in a time-honored tradition: beef brisket, ham, hot links, sausage, turkey, chicken, pulled pork and, the crowd favorite, ribs. Ranch House Beans and Spicy Cream Corn are among the delicious homemade sides.

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Addison, Allen, Cedar Hill, Forney, Garland, Greenville, Hurst, Lancaster, Lewisville, Mansfield, Mesquite, Quinlan, Rockwall I-30, Rockwall Goliad, Royse City, Southlake, Terrell, Van and Wylie. To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq.

