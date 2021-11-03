Have a Fantastique Gathering with la Madeleine

Popular French neighborhood café offering a Holiday Feast, now available for pre-order

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) la Madeleine French Café is taking the hassle out of the holidays and making it easy to enjoy the “joie de vivre,” or joy of life, with friends and family with its take-home or catered Holiday Feast!

Now available for pre-order, la Madeleine’s Holiday Feast includes oven-roasted turkey breast, creamy wild mushroom sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, cranberry apple chutney, cranberry apple stuffing and its iconic sea salt baguettes. The Holiday Feast take-home option feeds 4-6 or 8-10 people and the hot-catered option feeds 8-10 or 18-20.

“This holiday season, we wanted to give our loyal guests the gift of quality time,” said la Madeleine Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Fox. “At la Madeleine, we value time spent with loved ones, so we wanted to make it easier for our guests to spend less time cooking and more time with family and friends, whether that be at an office party or your family Thanksgiving gathering. With our different catering and take-home options, la Madeleine’s Holiday Feast is the perfect opportunity for any host to have a stress-free get together and enjoy more time outside of the kitchen this year.”

Of course, no holiday meal is complete without dessert! For a sweet finish, guests can add a Pumpkin Tart for $18.99 or a Pecan Tart for up to $22.99. Or they can pick up a cake, pie or torte from the bakery. The options are endless!

*Prices for the Holiday Feast vary from $60 to $240 depending on size and pick-up option.

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. la Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

