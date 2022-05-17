Hash Kitchen Enhances Renowned Brunch Concept with Next-Generation Design

Elevated brunch concept partners with strategic branding, architecture and design firm Harrison to deliver iconic branding and interior in new Phoenix locations

Phoenix, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home to Arizona’s biggest build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Hash Kitchen is taking its acclaimed brunch to the next level in Phoenix this fall.

Hash Kitchen partnered with global, award-winning architecture and design firm Harrison to revamp the creative brunchery’s design in preparation for its launch in Gilbert and Peoria, Arizona. Harrison will support Hash Kitchen through concept development, branding, architecture, interior design, permitting and contract administration phases. The next-generation design will feature Hash Kitchen’s iconic DJ booth, Bloody Mary bar, disco balls, playful wall graphics and mimosa staples for guests to eat, drink and have a great time in an all-new space designed to entice all your senses.

“At Hash Kitchen, we pride ourselves in offering a unique guest experience that’s second to none,” said Savory Fund Managing Director Andrew K. Smith. “Our interactive build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Instagrammable dishes and DJ turntables create an unparalleled social dining experience guests can’t get anywhere else. With Harrison’s dynamic portfolio of work in the hospitality industry, specifically with high-profile coffee brands and restaurants serving brunch, we knew they were the perfect choice to further our brand’s commitment to design and the guest experience. We are excited for the opportunity to work alongside Harrison as we take the design to the next level to establish ourselves as the leader in the limited daypart concept category.”

“Hash Kitchen exudes personality; we’re honored to work with this iconic brunch brand and build upon its Phoenix presence,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Our team toured the Phoenix market to fully immerse ourselves in understanding the brand DNA and apply the knowledge to create Hash Kitchen’s next-generation design. After meeting with Hash Kitchen’s founders, Chef Joey Maggoire and his wife Cristina, and partner Flora Tersigni, we’re thrilled to get started on this innovative project and amplify the Hash Kitchen brand through the use of brand iconography, quality guest touch points, elevated graphics and more. You don’t just dine at Hash Kitchen; the upbeat vibe permeates through you the moment you walk through the door. That uniqueness and personality is what makes Hash Kitchen an exciting brand to celebrate.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging, and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit weareharrison.com .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 34 years. For more information, visit Harrison’s website and follow Harrison on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Hash Kitchen Enhances Renowned Brunch Concept with Next-Generation Design first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.