Harvest Weekend: A chance to see the newest Lehigh Valley wines

As summer comes to an end, a new season starts: Harvest time.

The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail’s nine member wineries will join to celebrate with the annual Harvest Weekend: The Butcher, The Baker and The Winemaker, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9.

From tastings and food pairings to winery tours, each of the wineries has something special planned.

Here’s the rundown:

Amore (East Allen Township) — Will serve rigatoni bolognese paired with Cabaret Amore.

Black River (Bethlehem) — Enjoy a wine tasting with food samples from Feast catering, paired with Black River wines. Meyers Catering will sell pulled pork, turkey BBQ and grilled sandwiches. Kathy Kovacs will teach simple screen-printing by Chalk Couture. You can create a personalized canvas, sign or coaster. Live music: 3-5 p.m. Saturday by John Rodden, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday by Scott Marshall & the Hillbilly Souls.

Blue Mountain (New Tripoli) — Sample Riesling and Mountain Frost with spicy Thai peanut noodles from Cathy’s Creative Catering. Other vendors include CJ’s Mustards, Damn Yankee Wine Jelly and Sweet Finesse Local Chocolatier.

Clover Hill (Breinigsville) — The Nesting Box from Kempton will be on hand, which specializes in cage-free, all natural brown eggs, along with a number of other locally produced foods, such as cheeses and baked goods. You can also join the winery in a bubbly special to toast another harvest as part of “Sparkling Sunday,” noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Franklin Hill (near Bangor) — You’ll find a fall-themed cocktail bar with Social Still spirits and Franklin Hill wines. There will also be a family-friendly hayride at 2 and 4 p.m. Hayride tickets include a glass of sangria for adults, and cookies for the kids (kids ride for free). Wine tastings will be available all day, and guided vineyard tours will be offered at noon and 2 p.m.

Galen Glen (Andreas, Schuykill County) — On Saturday and Sunday sample bacon BBQ popcorn using local “Chef Salt” paired with Galen Glen’s Rieslings. Included in the $5 tasting.

Also happening:

Taste the Grape, Taste the Wine (both days): Have you ever wondered about the grape varietals that produce the wines you love? At Galen Glen you can learn more, tape the grape, then taste the wine

Walking Tour of the Vineyard & Wine Cellar (both days): Enjoy a guided walking tour of the vineyard and wine cellar at 1 p.m., highlighting the Troxell family’s stewardship of this land for more than 200 years. Walking tours are about one hour in length, meandering through rocky, hillside terrain and weather permitting. Tours are $5 per guest and include a glass of wine. Must be over 21.

Cheeseboard Day (Saturday): Enjoy a selection of cheeses and accouterments to enjoy with a glass of wine.

Brunch with the Randevoo Food Truck (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday): Pair what you buy from Randevoo, which specializes in Asian fusion, with their wines.

Pinnacle Ridge (Kutztown): The Gourmand Cafe in Reading will offer you a choice of blanched asparagus spears wrapped in roast beef with a horseradish aioli and shaved Parmesan, or truffled chicken salad with dried cranberries and candied pecans on a toasted French baguette. Each option will be paired with a choice of 2016 Chambourcin (a light-bodied dry red), or for a semi-sweet option, 2017 Quaff.

Tolino (near Bangor): Enjoy a taste of an apple-inspired dessert from Barred & Broody Bakery in Easton with sparkling apple cider sangria. Cruise through the vineyard to check out the ripening grapes on a wagon tour of the vineyard at 2 and 4 p.m. Live music by George Baier on Saturday.

Vynecrest (Breinigsville): Autumn Gold wine, a sweet signature blend of estate-grown grapes, will be paired with Stuffed to the Grills food truck’s orzo salad, a mix of local oven-roasted eggplant, bell peppers, red onion and garlic dressed in a lemon vinaigrette with scallions, basil, and feta cheese.

DETAILS

Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's Harvest Weekend: The Butcher, The Baker and The Winemaker

What: Annual event to celebrate the harvest season

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Each of the nine member wineries host special events.

How much: Fees for events vary

Info: lehighvalleywinetrail.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628