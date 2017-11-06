Hartford's Taste of the Nation Fundraiser Returns Nov. 13

Hartford’s Taste of the Nation, a culinary fundraiser for No Kid Hungry, returns Nov. 13 as a multi-course seated dinner at Millwright’s, 77 West St., Simsbury.

Featured chefs include Tyler Anderson, chef-owner of Millwright’s and co-owner of The Cook and the Bear in West Hartford; Billy Grant of Grant’s and Bricco in West Hartford and Bricco Trattoria in Glastonbury; Jamie Bissonnette of Coppa in Boston, Toro in Boston and New York and Little Donkey in Cambridge; Bruce Kalman of Union in Pasadena, Calif. and Knead & Co. in Los Angeles and Kristin Eddy of Millwright’s and The Cook and the Bear. Anderson and Kalman will appear on the upcoming season of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” debuting Dec. 7.

The event begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $225, and table hosting opportunities are available. Information and tickets: ce.nokidhungry.org/hartford.