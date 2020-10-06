Isabel Slepoy
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Hartford shooting Monday night was second in 24 hours

October 6, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Isabel Slepoy

Police say they are investigating a shooting in the North End of Hartford Monday night.