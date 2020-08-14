  1. Home
Hartford police ask for public’s help with identifying victim of deadly hit-and-run in Hartford

August 14, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Zach Murdock, Christine Dempsey

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Thursday night on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.