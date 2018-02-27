Hartford Flavor Company Hosts Murder Mystery Dinner

Hartford Flavor Company, 30 Arbor St., Hartford, hosts “The Speakeasy Scandal,” a murder mystery dinner event, on March 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $70, which includes one spot in the game and four small plates of truffle-themed foods by chef Wheeler del Torro, paired with Wild Moon Liqueurs craft cocktails.

1920s-era dress is encouraged. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or by emailing sage@hartfordflavor.com.