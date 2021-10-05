Harrison Partners with Fogo de Chão to Design Fort Lauderdale Restaurant

Strategic branding architecture and design firm selected by internationally renowned steakhouse to bring Brazilian-inspired design to new Florida location

Fort Lauderdale, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dallas-based global design consulting firm Harrison has been enlisted by Fogo de Chão to apply its award-winning strategic branding, interior design and architectural expertise to several of the brand’s new restaurants across the country, including its upcoming Fort Lauderdale location.

As Fogo’s trusted design partner, Harrison will oversee the interior design and architecture for the restaurant, slated to open in 2022. Fogo first announced plans to open its fifth Florida location on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale earlier this year.

“We are delighted to continue to support Fogo de Chão in designing their new high-profile Fort Lauderdale location,” said Harrison Chief Operating Officer Keith Anderson. “Fogo is a timeless, approachable restaurant that puts its Southern Brazilian culture at the center of the dining experience. With its unique heritage in mind, we’ve created a warm and approachable design which places the churrasco grill at the heart of the restaurant. The streetscape is transformed through the introduction of the featured caipirinha patio incorporating an outside bar for guests to enjoy crafted cocktails. We incorporated the brand’s personality by integrating woven patterns inspired by hand-crafted artisan techniques. These thoughtful details allow guests to touch with their eyes and convey a timeless essence that spans the past, present and future.”

The new restaurant will feature unique design aesthetics, including floor to ceiling windows, modern chandeliers and rich furnishing colors that pay homage to Fogo’s Brazilian roots. A covered outdoor patio will allow for al fresco dining, and private dining spaces can accommodate intimate gatherings as well as larger celebratory events. Additional highlights that aim to enhance the guest experience include a glass-encased wine room displaying many of South America’s finest varietals and a dry-aged meat cabinet for in-house aging.

“The Fogo brand is steeped in rich tradition and Brazilian heritage, which mirrors the international cultures of both Fort Lauderdale and Florida as a whole,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. “Harrison understands our curated dining experience at Fogo and helps show our warm Southern Brazilian hospitality in every step of the guest’s journey, including the design.”

Harrison creates engaging brands and crafts meaningful experiences which bring a brand’s strategy, interiors, architecture, packaging and digital worlds to life. During its brand architecture design, Harrison employs creative storytelling, thorough market research, business strategy workshops and more to tie the physical premises together with the concept’s story. To learn more about Harrison, visit harrison.hn .

About Harrison

Harrison is an award-winning, global strategic architecture and design consultancy renowned for creating successful new hospitality concepts, transforming existing brands and operations, and designing distinctive spaces that deliver memorable guest experiences. With offices in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Melbourne, Harrison has partnered with major global brands as well as local independent businesses to deliver 6,000+ projects. The company’s approach focuses on the guest journey; enhancing their experience through a unique storytelling process which differentiates brands from their competition. Harrison is built on a reputation for creativity, passion and vision which is expressed in the breadth of its extensive portfolio built over the last 32 years. For more information, visit harrison.hn and follow Harrison on Instagram .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally-renowned steakhouse that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, all-day happy hour featuring signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

Fogo has 57 locations across the globe, including 45 in the United States, six in Brazil, four in Mexico and two in the Middle East. Five additional U.S. locations, plus franchised restaurants in Mexico, are currently under development, including a flagship experience in Coral Gables, Fla., that will feature a Next Level cigar lounge and the Butchery.

