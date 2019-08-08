Harrison Develops Concept for New Social Lounge Experience Sidecar Social

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Architecture and design firm Harrison has completed Sidecar Social, a new social lounge experience in Addison. The property is located at The Village on the Parkway, a 380,000-square-foot lifestyle center in Dallas/Fort Worth. The grand opening is scheduled for late August 2019.

The innovative destination for adults will be housed in a striking 20,000-square-foot facility that accommodates hundreds of guests. While enjoying a scratch-kitchen menu and craft cocktails, guests can explore an impressive open-kitchen dining room and spacious beverage bars that flow into a massive two-story club room and sweeping outdoor shaded communal areas.

Guests will enjoy a variety of free gaming options such as bocce ball, darts, giant shuffleboard, pop-a-shot, 10-person foosball, giant jenga, and ping pong. Three 18-foot TVs will broadcast sports games, and several private karaoke rooms will also be available.

“We are very pleased to contribute to the growth and brand positioning of Sidecar Social and its parent company in developing the new concept for this upscale and approachable social experience,” said Jen Jackson, Senior Designer, Harrison.

“Sidecar Social’s tagline is ‘Go. All. Out.,’ and the venue’s design aesthetic is hip and laid back with an element of old school elegance set against an industrial unrefined background,” said Jackson. The atmosphere offers many elements of design that appeal to the most discerning guest, yet feels comfortable to the group that only cares about a cold beer and the game.

“This social lounge is not your typical eatertainment concept with flashing lights, pinging noises and purchased game cards,” said Jackson. “But a relaxed laid-back haven as comfortable as being in someone’s home.”

Harrison is a multi-discipline, full service strategic brand, architecture & interior design consultancy with studios in Dallas, London, Birmingham and Dubai who work exclusively in the hospitality and leisure sector. Learn more at www.harrison.hn

This innovative, curated social lounge experience will welcome everyone to enjoy its craft cocktails and bites, free classic grownup games, karaoke, live music, enormous TVs, and all-season patio.

The 20,000-square-foot destination will serve lunch and dinner with happy hour specials and game watching. It was founded by North Texas restaurateur Brent Tipps, who also created and operates BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar — a growing chain of 13 sports bar restaurants in North Texas — and live music venue Bedford Ice House. For more information, visit, https://sidecarsocial.com and @sidecaraddison on Instagram and Facebook. Make your social life, social.

