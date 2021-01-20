Harford schools push for greater racial equity and cultural proficiency, but some community members seek to go further

January 20, 2021 | 5:00amFrom www.baltimoresun.com
David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group
The Harford County school system is working toward greater racial equity for its students of color and ensuring that teachers, staff and administrators are culturally proficient in working with students of all backgrounds. Some members of the community believe the school system should be doing even more, however, to reverse what they describe as years of inequities that have left students of color behind their peers and made it difficult for HCPS staffers of color to attain leadership positions in schools.