Harford County's best restaurants of 2018

Wondering where to eat next? With new restaurants opening regularly and old favorites continuing to up their games, dining out in Harford County has never been better. Here, we take a look at what makes some of your favorite spots – from waterfront restaurants to brand new beer houses – so lovable.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in August and September.
Ambience: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Liberatore’s Ristorante
The Vineyard Wine Bar
One Eleven Main
Asian : Chopstix Gourmet
Honorable mentions:
Fuji Sushi
Lemon N’ Ginger Asian Grille
The Orient
Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery
Honorable mentions:
Woodlea Bakery
Paradise Donuts
Goll’s Bakery
Bar food: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Magerk’s Pub & Grill
Route 24 Ale House
Barbecue: JD’s Smokehouse North
2235 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. 410-734-7900. facebook.com/JDsnorth
Paul Friedenberg, who owns JD’s Smokehouse North with his wife, Ann Marie, keeps his barbecuing tricks close to the vest. He won’t share exactly what mix of wood is used to smoke JD’s beef, pork, chicken and turkey – though he admits that hickory plays a big role – or what’s special about the seasoning rubbed on the meat before it’s cooked. Whatever goes into those secret mixes, they work.
As for technique, Friedenberg is modest. “We keep it simple. Low and slow. We don’t try to reinvent the wheel,” he says. Slow, in this case, means 17 hours in the smoker, as fresh meat transforms into tender, smoke-ringed magic.
JD’s condiments have a fan club, too. Meats can be topped with one of the restaurant’s four sauce options: smoky, sweet, mustardy or spicy Vidalia onion.
While Paul does the smoking, Ann Marie handles the other important part of the barbecue equation: the beer. With the barbecue, they recommend something from their own “Brothers of the Beard” beer club – like the Brothers of the Beard marzen brewed specially for the restaurant by Heavy Seas Beer.
Honorable mentions:
Chaps Charcoal Restaurant
Bird’s Nest BBQ
Dickeys Barbecue Pit
Bartender: Megan Kikilis, Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Tiffany Maher, The Hickory Lodge Restaurant & Bar
Shelby Stange, Independent Brewing Co.
Bill Hensler, Looney’s Pub
Beer list: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Birroteca
Independent Brewing Co.
Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe
Honorable mentions:
Bagel Works
Mountain Branch Grille & Pub
Alchemy Elements
Burger: Five Guys Burgers and Fries
Honorable mentions:
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Looney’s Pub
Jake’s Wayback Burgers
Chef: Jon Kohler, Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Bobby Sheckles, Route 24 Ale House
Yale Koplovitz, MacGregor's Restaurant
Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main
Cocktail: Alchemy Elements
528 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7513. alchemyelements.com
Alchemy Elements, a Bel Air hotspot since its opening in 2015, takes menu creativity and seasonality very seriously.
Because everything from the kitchen is made from scratch, the staff knows exactly what’s in each dish and can help vegetarians and vegans navigate the menu. Diners looking for meat-free dishes have several choices, including an eye-popping vegetable board and a seasonal entree of acorn squash stuffed with ancient grains and seasonal vegetables. The squash dish is “hearty and substantial,” says General Manager Lisa Patrick.
Choices abound on the cocktail menu, too. “We try to comprise our cocktail list seasonally, as well,” says Patrick. “Cocktails are staff-created and unique. They’re all about the freshest ingredients.”
One particular favorite, the Dorothy’s Revenge, is an explosion of citrus, mixing pink grapefruit vodka with crème de pamplemousse rosé, hopped grapefruit bitters and ruby red grapefruit juice.
Honorable mentions:
Liberatore’s Ristorante
The Hickory Lodge Restaurant and Bar
Looney’s Pub
Coffee: Coffee Coffee
Honorable mentions:
Starbucks
Java by the Bay
Dunkin’ Donuts
Crab cake: Box Hill Pizzeria
Honorable mentions:
The Olive Tree
The Bayou Restaurant
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Deli: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Savona
Wegmans
Sam’s Deli
Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Honorable mentions:
Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop
Flavor Cupcakery
Desserts by Rita
Fine dining: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Liberatore’s Ristorante
One Eleven Main
Birroteca
Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Creamery
Bomboy’s Candy
Sweet Frog
Happy hour: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Alchemy Elements
Mountain Branch Grille and Pub
MacGregor’s Restaurant
Healthful menu: Panera Bread
Honorable mentions:
Lagom
My Three Sons
Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz
Italian: Liberatore’s Ristorante
Honorable mentions:
Basta Pasta
Giovanni’s Restaurant
The Olive Tree
Late-night dining: Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Waffle House
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
510 Johnnys
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
MacGregor’s Pub
Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
One Eleven Main (tie)
Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz (tie)
Mexican: La Tolteca
Honorable mentions:
Plaza Mexico
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Qdoba Mexican Eats
New restaurant: Miller’s Ale House
601 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-643-21014. millersalehouse.com
Since opening in late June, Miller’s Ale House has quickly developed a big local following.
Guests come for the food – there are over a dozen wing sauces to choose from, a variety of burgers and more elaborate entrees, including osso bucco that “falls off the bone,” says manager Tracy Sechrest.
But the cuisine is just one part of the draw; the Bel Air restaurant also boasts a wide and ever-changing selection of beers. Miller’s bar has 46 beers on tap daily, with a mix of international and domestic options that include some local brews. The selection changes regularly, to “keep people wanting to try new things,” says Sechrest.
That approach has struck a chord with Harford County residents; they flock to the restaurant. “After 4:30 or 5 p.m., we’re usually on about a half-hour wait,” says Sechrest. Fortunately, those 46 draft beer selections offer up plenty of ways to pass the time.
Honorable mentions:
Humagalas
Earth, Wood & Fire
Lagom
Outdoor seating: Tidewater Grille
300 Franklin St., Havre de Grace. 410-939-3313. tidewatergrille.com
Tidewater Grille owner Ralph Shapot celebrated his 11th year as owner of the Havre de Grace restaurant earlier this fall, but he’s been a fan of Havre de Grace restaurant for much longer.
Years ago, when traveling home to West Chester, Pa., from Washington, Shapot and friends stopped at Tidewater Grille.
“I’d never been here but loved the location and loved the view,” he said.
For the next seven or eight years, Shapot and his friends continued to make the drive from West Chester. He’d always liked the idea of owning a bar on the water, so when he retired from his consulting career and the Tidewater Grille was up for sale, he jumped at the chance to buy it.
Today, nearly a dozen years later, Shapot still hasn’t tired of enjoying that view from the restaurant’s large outdoor patio. “We’re located at the confluence of the Susquehanna River and the upper Chesapeake Bay, right on the water,” he says. “The view is unbelievable. People just gravitate outside.”
Honorable mentions:
The Hickory Lodge Restaurant and Bar
MacGregor’s Restaurant
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Pizza: Buontempo Bros Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Fortunato Bros Pizza
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
La Cucina Italian Restaurant
Place to take the kids: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Creamery
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Place to take out-of-towners: MacGregor’s Restaurant
331 Saint John St., Havre de Grace. 410-939-3003. macgregorsrestaurant.com
Entertaining out-of-town guests can be tricky. It’s important to choose a restaurant that showcases all the best attributes of the area, from the people to the flavors. At MacGregor’s Restaurant, all those bases are covered, thanks to friendly staff, a prime location in historic Havre de Grace, and a constantly evolving menu.
“We cater to all of our customers’ needs, we have a great view of the water, and we have a menu that’s eclectic but stays true to the roots of the area,” says General Manager Stephanie Golumbek.
The restaurant keeps the menu fresh with frequently updated specials, but both locals and out-of-towners often gravitate towards one specialty: the Harbor of Mercy rockfish.
The dish is named for Havre de Grace, which means “Harbor of Grace” or “Harbor of Mercy” when translated from French. In it, Dijon-crusted rockfish, dressed with a mustardy lemon-butter sauce, is paired with local favorites like asparagus, sweet corn and tomatoes, plus chive-flecked mashed potatoes.
Honorable mentions:
Alchemy Elements
Liberatore’s Ristorante
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Overall: Liberatore’s Ristorante
Honorable mentions:
Pairings Bistro
Alchemy Elements
One Eleven Main
Seafood: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
Bonefish Grill
Tidewater Grille
Steelefish Grille
Service: Liberatore’s Ristorante
Honorable mentions:
Bonefish Grill
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Server: Cat Ye, Fuji Sushi
Honorable mentions:
Josh Mendes, Steelefish Grille
Sheree Freund, Liberatore’s Ristorante
Drew Hild, JD’s Smokehouse North
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Route 24 Ale House
The Greene Turtle
Buffalo Wild Wings
Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Honorable mentions:
Outback Steakhouse
Alchemy Elements
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Steamed crabs: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
The Seafood Stop
Fallston Seafood
Madonna Seafood
Takeout: Box Hill Pizzeria
Honorable mentions:
Italian Sensation
Fuji Sushi
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Value: La Tolteca
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant
Fallston Seafood
Vegetarian options: Alchemy Elements
Honorable mentions:
Sizzling Bombay
India Garden
Lagom
View: Tidewater Grille
Honorable mentions:
Mountain Branch Grille and Pub
MacGregor’s Restaurant
The Promenade Grille
Wine list: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Liberatore’s Ristorante
Enotria
