Hard Rock International Announces Global Partnership with the Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Products to Make their Debut in Hard Rock Cafe® Locations Worldwide in 2020

Hollywood, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Hard Rock International, one of the world’s most iconic dining, entertainment and hospitality brands, and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), the world’s leading total beverage company, has announced a partnership that will introduce Coca-Cola’s brand portfolio to Hard Rock Cafe® locations worldwide beginning in 2020.

The announcement was officially made to a group of Hard Rock® and Coca-Cola executives and partners on Dec. 18 at the newly remodeled Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta, which features a brand-new bar, an expanded entry leading to the renowned velvet walkway into the Cafe and other improvements to fixtures throughout the venue. As part of the celebration, Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International, Wes Brand, General Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Atlanta and Kathleen Ciaramello, President, Foodservice and On-Premise for Coca-Cola North America, came together for Hard Rock’s iconic Guitar Smash and Coca-Cola’s signature Coke Toast to unite the two globally recognized brands.

“Hard Rock’s partnership with The Coca-Cola Company will provide a significant opportunity to enhance our beverage platform and accelerate growth for both brands in our Cafe locations around the world,” said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. “We are proud to announce the partnership in Coca-Cola’s backyard in Atlanta at our beautifully-renovated Cafe, which would make for the perfect spot for guests to have their first Coca-Cola at Hard Rock. I speak for all of our Cafe representatives when I share our excitement to bring Coca-Cola’s impressive lineup of beverages to our guests in 2020.”

“We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Hard Rock International, one of the world’s most globally recognized music, entertainment and dining brands,” said Kathleen Ciaramello President, Foodservice and On-Premise for Coca-Cola North America. “We are pleased to be able to refresh guests at Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide with options from our total beverage portfolio beginning in 2020, bringing together two iconic brands to delight Hard Rock fans.”

For the first time, guests of Hard Rock Cafe will be able to pair their favorite Coca-Cola products with any of Hard Rock’s delicious menu items, including award-winning Steak Burgers, such as The Original Legendary® Burger and Double Decker Double Cheeseburger, Sliders, Shareables and more that are perfect for guests of all ages.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine’s Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, our Company’s portfolio features 16 billion-dollar brands including Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coca-Cola Zero, vitaminwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Georgia and Del Valle. Globally, we are the No. 1 provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juices and juice drinks. Through the world’s largest beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy our beverages at a rate of 1.9 billion servings a day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable communities, our Company is focused on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, support active, healthy living, create a safe, inclusive work environment for our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the world’s top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system associates. For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo, visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colablog.com or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company.

