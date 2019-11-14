Hard Rock Cafe Serves up a Rockin’ Meal for Guests This Thanksgiving

Hard Rock’s® Celebration Includes a Traditional Turkey Day Comfort Meal with All the Trimmings

Hollywood, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Hard Rock Cafe® will extend a warm holiday welcome to guests this Thanksgiving by serving up a limited-time turkey meal at locations around the world on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. As part of Hard Rock’s® holiday celebration, the iconic restaurant and entertainment brand will offer a special Turkey Day menu including slow-roasted turkey breast, roasted fresh vegetables, home-style classic stuffing, creamy sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce and a traditional turkey gravy to give guests a rockin’ Thanksgiving experience!

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving menu, guests can also enjoy a slice of Hard Rock’s Pumpkin Pie, served with caramel sauce, toasted walnuts and house-made whipped cream. Those who want to truly savor the experience can also indulge in a Holiday Expresso Martini, chilled and served with Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlúa® and fresh brewed espresso, as the cherry on top to the perfect Thanksgiving spread.

“Hard Rock Cafe wants its guests to feel right at home in the restaurant as a way to show how thankful we are,” said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. “This delicious Thanksgiving turkey spread with all the trimmings is a great way for guests around the world to come together for a world-class dining and entertainment experience.”

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

