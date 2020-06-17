Hard Rock Cafe To Reopen Restaurant Locations In The U.S. And Europe Under Newly-Introduced “SAFE + SOUND” Program

Health and Safety Plan, Including Thermal Temperature Checks, Developed in Collaboration with ECOSURE and National Sanitation Foundation

Hollywood, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hard Rock International has announced plans to reopen company-owned Hard Rock Cafe® locations in the United States and Europe, in compliance with recommendations from national and local health officials. To help keep guests and team members safe and healthy, Hard Rock Cafes have implemented “SAFE + SOUND,” a new program featuring stringent guidelines developed in collaboration with leading worldwide health and sanitization partners like ECOSURE and the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF).

The “SAFE + SOUND” program implements the highest of level of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. As part of the new protocol, all guests and team members will be required to participate in a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering each Hard Rock Cafe location.

“The health and safety of guests, team members and their families is, and has always been Hard Rock’s highest priority,” said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. “Over the past few months, Hard Rock Cafe worked tirelessly with our partners at ECOSURE and the National Sanitation Foundation, as well as with local, state, federal and global public health agencies to develop the ‘SAFE + SOUND’ program. As we continue to navigate this new way of life, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy dining environment for our guests and team members.”

In addition to the thermal temperature screening process, the “SAFE + SOUND” protocol will also incorporate elements of each location’s local, government mandated policies including, but not limited to the following:

A dedicated ‘Clean Team’ in-restaurant, focusing on regularly sanitizing all high-touch areas, including restrooms, tables, seating, menus and door handles

Full sanitization of the location each night

Extensive employee training on COVID-19 precautionary measures

Hand sanitation stations for guests and team members throughout the restaurant

Mandatory facial covering/masks and gloves for all team members

Menus (where allowed) utilizing the latest in antibacterial coating, as well as contactless menu options

Hard Rock Cafe offers fresh, high-quality items from its newly reinvigorated menu, which includes award-winning Steak Burgers such as The Original Legendary® Burger and The Big Cheeseburger. Additional guest favorites include items such as the Impossible Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Classic Wings, Golden Onion Rings and more.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe, its new “SAFE + SOUND” program and to find reopening dates for specific cities, visit www.hardrockcafe.com .

About Hard Rock®