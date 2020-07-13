Hard Rock Cafe Celebrates Kids Around The World That Rock With A Limited-Time Kids Eat Free Promotion

Kids Eat Free at Hard Rock Cafe® Now Through July 31 with Purchase of an Adult Entree

Hollywood, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) School’s out for summer and Hard Rock Cafe ® officially announced the launch of a special promotion to recognize kids around the world that rock. As part of the promotion, Hard Rock® will celebrate kids for their determination and resilience after an unusual school year by offering a free kids meal. Little Roxtars

10 years of age and under are eligible to receive one free kids meal with purchase of an adult entrée at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations now through July 31.

Hard Rock Cafe’s kids menu features a delicious selection for even the pickiest of eaters, including Hard Rock’s famous Buddy Jr’s Cheeseburger, Razzi’s

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Skiddley’s

Not-So-Diddly Chicken Breast and Styler’s Twisted Mac & Cheese, accompanied by your choice of a tasty side kick with options including seasoned fries, fresh fruits and vegetables. Parents will also be thrilled with the healthy options available, including Kid’s Salad Chillin’ With Chicken, made with mixed fresh greens with diced chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and served with carrot sticks and choice of dressing.

“Hard Rock Cafe is all about bringing families together and creating lasting memories. This is a great opportunity to step outside of your regular routine and have an unforgettable time with your children in a safe restaurant environment,” said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. “We are proud to offer little Roxtars a free kids meal throughout July to show them how much they rock, while supporting a shared experience that is fun for the whole family!”

Parents can be assured Hard Rock is taking all necessary precautions to ensure guest healthy and safety. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com .

About Hard Rock®