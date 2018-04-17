HarborQue in Federal Hill closes, plans to launch food trucks

HarborQue, the barbecue joint in Federal Hill, has closed , but the restaurant’s Carolina-style barbecue will still be available in the Baltimore area.

The eatery closed after 10 years in South Baltimore — five years in Locust Point followed by five at a newer location in Federal Hill. Owner Kelley Stewart said business had slumped since 2015, and she decided not to renew her lease at 1125 S. Charles St.

Although Harborque’s brick-and-mortar location has seen its last days, the company plans to place a renewed emphasis on its catering work, and will soon be popping up with food trucks in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County.

“We’re going to take it on the road with trucks,” Stewart said.

She said the food trucks will offer HarborQue staples, such as pulled pork and brisket, and add some new menu items that weren’t available at the store, like burritos and fried chicken.

Stewart expects HarborQue’s first food truck to be on the road in May, followed by a second truck in about six months.

The company will also refocus on its catering business, and Stewart said she may eventually begin bottling its sauces and packaging pork for wholesale.

Stewart was uncertain what’s next for the Federal Hill storefront, but said the restaurant’s liquor license is for sale.

