Happy Joe’s Teams Up with Goldbelly to Deliver One-of-a-Kind Pizza Creations Nationwide

Iowa-based pizza chain’s Taco Joe Pizza 2 Pack, Mexican Pizza Combo 3 Pack, Morning Offerings 2 Pack and more now available for nationwide shipping

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 1972, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has been known for being pizza innovators, not imitators. Now, more fans across the country can have a taste of the iconic, Iowa-based pizza brand’s gourmet creations that can’t be replicated anywhere else!

That’s right. Happy Joe’s is spreading more magic across the country by partnering with the industry-leading, nationwide delivery service Goldbelly . Goldbelly believes in the emotional power of food, just like Happy Joe’s does. For many, food is a language of love. It’s more than just nourishment. It’s memories, it’s connection, it’s comfort.

Happy Joe’s newest partner, Goldbelly, understands how truly important that mission is. Happy Joe’s Pizza and Goldbelly are here to bring smiles to people’s faces, an edible hug, a connection to a loved one even though you may not be with them, a moment of nostalgic comfort, and a craving from the beloved food memories that Happy Joe’s has been creating for families for 50 years!

Happy Joe’s believes that food brings people together. Goldbelly created a place that connects people with their greatest food memories, experiences and desires. Now, Happy Joe’s gets to sprinkle a little of its fairy dust every once in a while to rekindle those magical memories grown at Happy Joe’s as Goldbelly can now deliver direct to fans anywhere across the U.S.

Guests can now order these delicious pizza party packs directly to their doorstep:

Taco Joe Pizza 2 Pack – As the Taco Pizza Originators, Happy Joe’s famous Taco Joe Pizza recipe has developed a cult-like following. Order two large Taco Joe Pizzas – made with special refried bean sauce, taco-seasoned beef and sausage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips – for $120.

– As the Taco Pizza Originators, Happy Joe’s famous Taco Joe Pizza recipe has developed a cult-like following. Order two large Taco Joe Pizzas – made with special refried bean sauce, taco-seasoned beef and sausage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco chips – for $120. Mexican Pizza Combo 3 Pack – Happy Joe’s Mexifest Trio, including the original Taco Joe, Nacho Joe – which takes Taco Joe to a new level with similar ingredients and a rich, creamy nacho cheese sauce as the base – and Matador (imagine the best-tasting burrito you’ve ever had, but on a pizza) for $150.

– Happy Joe’s Mexifest Trio, including the original Taco Joe, Nacho Joe – which takes Taco Joe to a new level with similar ingredients and a rich, creamy nacho cheese sauce as the base – and Matador (imagine the best-tasting burrito you’ve ever had, but on a pizza) for $150. Best Seller Combo Pack – Includes Taco Joe, Happy Joe’s Special (Canadian Bacon and Sauerkraut, who would’ve thought!) and Famous Combo Pizza – and the three pizzas serve 12 to 15 people for $150.

– Includes Taco Joe, Happy Joe’s Special (Canadian Bacon and Sauerkraut, who would’ve thought!) and Famous Combo Pizza – and the three pizzas serve 12 to 15 people for $150. Morning Offerings 2 Pack – Your favorite omelet meets Happy Joe’s deliciously baked pan-style crust. Order Bacon & Bacon and Denver Omelet Pizzas – both starting with a lovely herb-butter base topped with fluffy eggs and a 100% real dairy-farm blend of cheddar and provolone, then finished with your favorite meats and high-quality vegetables – for $120.

Need to add on a Birthday Cake Pizza to top off your celebration? No problem – all of Happy Joe’s pizzas, including Dessert and Breakfast Pizzas, are available for nationwide shipping now through its Goldbelly relationship!

“Everyone who’s been to Happy Joe’s knows we have the most creative, legendary pizzas around,” said Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “Happy Joe’s is the hidden gem of the Midwest, and our loyal fanbase extends throughout the country as those who grew up in our areas have moved to other parts of the U.S. So, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with Goldbelly to bring the magic of Happy Joe’s straight to more guests’ homes.”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized Lionel Model train, hand-scooped ice cream and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s one-of-a-kind pizza – such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals at Happy Joe’s with the extensive variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches, daily specials, breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, a luncheon pizza buffet and old-fashioned ice cream desserts.

To learn more about Happy Joes or to view the full menu, visit HappyJoes.com . For interest in Happy Joe’s franchising opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc., Happy Joe’s has been named a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, Franchise Times “Top 400” business, and Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand operates company and franchise locations throughout the Midwest with over 30 more restaurants in the development pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

