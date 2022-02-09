Happy Joe’s Spreads the Love This Valentine’s Day with ‘Random Acts of Pizza’

46-unit pizza chain is surprising fans with heart-shaped pizzas now through Feb. 14

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is all about cherishing special moments, making it the perfect destination for loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Now through Feb. 14, the renowned pizza and party paradise is bringing back *heart-shaped pizzas for the holiday! Guests can order their favorite one-of-a-kind, gourmet pizza in the festive shape for dine-in, or online or through the App.

To continue spreading the love, the 46-unit pizza chain will also surprise guests with “Random Acts of Pizza!” Select Happy Joe’s locations are giving away heart-shaped pizzas to unsuspecting guests at random as a way to celebrate the joys in life and show appreciation to its communities. Happy Joe’s is also encouraging guests who receive a free pizza to “Pizza it Forward” and show a random act of kindness to someone else.

“Happy Joe’s is best known for creating magical moments, and there’s no better way to do that during the season of love than by showing our guests how much we care about them,” said Happy Joe’s CEO, President and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “We can’t wait to bring more joy to our guests and fill their hearts (and stomachs) with something we all love – delicious pizza!”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on Happy Joe’s specialty pizzas – such as the 200+ pepperonis stacked on a Lollapalooza pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine, and Happy Joe’s will also offer a variety of breakfast pizzas, dessert pizzas, appetizers, pastas, sandwiches, a lunch buffet and daily specials. Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.

*Heart-shaped pizza pricing and participation may vary. Pricing starts at $16.99.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc., Happy Joe’s has been named a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, Franchise Times “Top 400” business, and Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand has eight company and 34 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

