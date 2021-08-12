Happy Joe’s Signs Area Development Deal to Break into New Region and Bring Its Magic to the Southwest

Popular family-centric pizza concept signs franchise agreement to open the first of several new restaurants in Southwest Florida

Naples, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is continuing to propel rapid expansion efforts by bringing its renowned pizza and party paradise to the southwest.

Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco announced today that the popular family-centric concept has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Christina Tennant and family to grow the brand and open several new restaurants throughout Southwest Florida.

“I started going to Happy Joe’s when I was two,” Christina Tennant said. “I remember spending every birthday and family celebration there; Happy Joe’s was always the go-to place for me from a very young age. I even worked my first job at Happy Joe’s. I always smile when I think about all the wonderful memories my family and I have had at Happy Joe’s. It truly is a magical place. So, there wasn’t really a need to sell me on the brand. However, I was even more encouraged to franchise with the brand after speaking with Tom and Happy Joe’s corporate staff. I was immediately drawn in by their love for Happy Joe’s and their enthusiasm and passion to grow the brand. We’re excited to join the Happy Joe’s team and can’t wait to bring it to Southwest Florida.”

For the young – and young at heart – there’s nothing like a birthday celebration at Happy Joe’s – complete with sirens, horns, flashing red lights, an electric, oversized model train, hand-scooped ice cream, and a special song from the team. The new location will also feature a dedicated gaming area complete with arcade favorites! Pizza lovers will marvel at the abundant toppings on a Happy Joe’s specialty pizzas– such as 80 pepperonis stacked on a large pepperoni pizza! Adults can enjoy their meals with beer or wine, and Happy Joe’s will also offer a variety of appetizers, pasta, sandwiches and daily specials. Happy Joe’s creates magical memories that last a lifetime.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Christina and her family join the Happy Joe’s franchise family,” Sacco said. “They are the perfect duo to introduce Happy Joe’s to Florida. In addition to having extensive experience in the food industry, they have felt the spirit that is Happy Joe’s and are extremely passionate about our brand. We can’t wait to help guide them through this journey of bringing happy moments to Southwest Florida.”

To learn more about Happy Joe’s franchise opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Happy Joe’s, a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, is owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc. The family-centric pizza brand has eight company and 34 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

