Happy Joe’s Names Champion Agency of Record

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream today announced the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as the brand’s Public Relations & Digital Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for Happy Joe’s includes franchise development PR, digital marketing and new restaurant opening support. The agency has already begun generating positive coverage for the brand with local, national and trade media through its comprehensive strategic initiative.

“In my decades of working in the hospitality industry, I’ve partnered with hundreds of different vendors, but Champion is in a class all their own,” said Tom Sacco, chief happiness officer, CEO and president of Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC. “At Happy Joe’s, our franchisees’ success is our success and we’re honored to partner with an agency that likewise believes that Happy Joe’s success is Champion’s success.”

Happy Joe’s is the Midwest’s gift from “Happy Joe” Whitty, a trained baker who founded the iconic Happy Place concept in 1972. Happy Joe’s serves signature pizzas, creative sandwiches, delicious pasta and creamy ice cream. From its famous Taco Pizza to its Pan Crust, there’s something the whole family will love. To learn more about Happy Joe’s franchise opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

“I spent two days traveling across Illinois and Iowa with Tom and came away extremely impressed with both his passion and the brand’s potential for explosive growth,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “Our team has just started its work, and we’ve already secured some great franchise leads. We’re honored that Happy Joe’s has selected Champion as its PR and Digital Agency of Record, and we look forward to celebrating many successes with them in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Dog Haus, Fazoli’s, On The Border, Logan’s Roadhouse and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Happy Joe’s is owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc. The family-centric pizza brand has eight company and 34 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

