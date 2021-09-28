Happy Joe’s Makes Highly Anticipated Fond du Lac Debut

Popular family-centric pizza concept continues momentous growth and introduces new prototype in Wisconsin

Fond du Lac, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is now offering the ultimate pizza and party paradise to the Fond du Lac community.

The new restaurant marks the third Happy Joe’s in Wisconsin and 46th systemwide. Located at 841 W. Johnson St., the 4,500-square-foot restaurant showcases Happy Joe’s newest prototype’s interior design elements, developed by Dallas-based architecture and design firm Harrison . The upgraded model features a delivery- and pick-up window, as well as a new interior design that connects Happy Joe’s nostalgic 49-year-long past with elements of today’s dining and “eatertainment” venues. Fans can even take photos in the Instagram selfie frame with Happy Joe’s Angel Pizza Wings wall mural.

“We seized the opportunity to open a new company restaurant in Fond du Lac, which will serve as a ‘proof of concept’ for national and international expansion, and we couldn’t be happier with the results,” said Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, president and chief happiness officer. “We’re thrilled to give the Fond du Lac community their new go-to destination for sharing magical moments with all the children in the surrounding area. We’ve secured the perfect location right off of I-41 for locals and visitors alike to enjoy delicious, quality pizza in a lively, contemporary environment. We’re excited to spread our magic to Fond du Lac and give the community a place for families and friends to gather and create lasting memories!”

Happy Joe’s serves specialty, gourmet signature, breakfast and dessert pizzas, delicious pastas, fresh healthy salads, creative sandwiches, creamy hand-dipped ice cream, local craft beer and more in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to offering its lineup of signature pizza creations – like its iconic Taco Joe that earned the brand’s status as the Taco Pizza Originator – Happy Joe’s is launching an all-new Bavarian Beer Cheese Pizza made with Fat Tire Beer. The one-of-a-kind pizza concept is also paying tribute to one of Fond du Lac’s largest employers – Grande Cheese Company – by adding a Grande Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pizza and a Grande Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pasta to its regular menu. Grande Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pasta is also available on Happy Joe’s daily lunch buffet.

Fond du Lac’s Happy Joe’s is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more about Happy Joes or to view the full menu, visit HappyJoes.com . For interest in Happy Joe’s franchising opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Happy Joe’s, a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, is owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc. The family-centric pizza brand has nine company and 35 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

