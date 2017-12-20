Happy Holidays For Bacon Lovers: Dunkin’ Donuts Brings Back The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

The new Santa Donut is coming to town at select Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants

Festive DD Cards are a classic way to spread cheer to all coffee lovers

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time for seasoned greetings at Dunkin’ Donuts! The brand is giving bacon lovers a perfect present for the holidays, announcing that the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich returns to its menu. This popular sandwich brings both the sweet and the savory with four strips of bacon coated in a brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, served with egg and a slice of American cheese on an oven-toasted croissant. The Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is also available as a Wake-Up Wrap®, with ½ egg, a slice of American cheese and two slices of the special seasoned bacon, served on a small flour tortilla. Both are available beginning today at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Select Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout the U.S. will also make a sweet salute to Santa sure to delight donut fans both naughty and nice, introducing the new Santa Donut. This jolly donut treat features red icing finished with a chocolate icing “belt” topped with a powdered MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat. The Santa Donut is coming to town at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants through the end of December.

Dunkin’ Donuts offers a host of ways to celebrate the holidays, including:

Special Packaged Coffee and Hot Chocolate Deals: Now through the end of the year, Dunkin’ Donuts’ packaged coffee is available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide for the special price of three pounds for $19.99*. Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature Hot Chocolate is also available for only $1.99 for a medium or larger sized cup**. To enjoy the cozy milk chocolate taste of Dunkin’ Donuts’ Hot Chocolate at home, Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants also offer Hot Cocoa K-Cup® pods.

Last-Minute Gift Ideas: Looking for a last minute gift idea to thank a teacher, treat the mail carrier or delight a loved one this holiday season? Festive DD Cards are a classic way to spread cheer to all coffee lovers. You can send them digitally via text, email or Facebook Connect, through the Dunkin' Mobile® App or DunkinDonuts.com or pick them up at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

Get an Extra $10 with DD Card Reload with Masterpass: Through December 30, Dunkin' Donuts guests who reload $10 on their Dunkin' Donuts Card on the Dunkin' Donuts App using Masterpass will receive an additional $10. Earlier this year, Dunkin' Donuts began accepting Masterpass by Mastercard as a new digital payment option so guests can quickly and easily purchase and reload virtual Dunkin' Donuts cards on DunkinDonuts.com and the Dunkin' Donuts App***. Limit one per guest, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ holiday menu includes the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, new Gingerbread Cookie Donut, new Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Returning holiday coffee flavors include Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, both available for a limited time hot or iced, including lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. This holiday season, Dunkin’ cups once again feature a festive design and the simple word, “Joy” to convey the happiness and spirit of the season.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Plus Applicable Taxes. Single bag or box of coffee at regular price.

**Any flavor except for Vanilla Chai

***Limited-Time offer valid 12/11/17-12/30/17 for one-time use only. Customers must load or reload a DD Card on Dunkindonuts.com or through the Dunkin’ Donuts App using Masterpass as a payment method. Excludes Auto-Reload transactions. Offer subject to cancellation at any time

