Jeff Holland
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Happy Halloween, Annapolis. The holiday looked a bit different this year

October 31, 2020 | 6:29pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jeff Holland

With trick-or-treating all but canceled this year, Halloween had a different look.